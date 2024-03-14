Mac Jones says thank you, and farewell, to the Patriots and New England

“The last three seasons with the New England Patriots are years I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “I will always be grateful for my time in New England and for the opportunity to start my career in the NFL.

Jones, who was introduced by the Jaguars in a news conference Thursday afternoon , acknowledged the support and assistance of the Patriots since he was a first-round pick in 2021. He expanded on that Thursday night.

Mac Jones took to social media Thursday night to say farewell to the Patriots and their fans after three seasons in New England.

“To Mr. Kraft and the Kraft Family, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to make my dream of playing in the NFL come true. To Coach Belichick, and all the coaches and support staff, who helped me each and every day, including training, equipment, strength, staff, and everyone in between, thank you for all that you did to help prepare me over the years. I truly appreciate each and every one of you.

“To my teammates alongside you, these last three years, and I will always cherish the friendships that we built.

“And finally, thank you to the fans for always showing up and supporting me and the patriots. It has been a blessing to be a part of the Patriots organization, and I will always have love for the New England community

“With that being said, I am thrilled to go home and get to work in Duuuuval! Thank you to the Jacksonville Jaguars organization for this opportunity. Let’s go! #DTWD.”

