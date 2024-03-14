A twist of fate brought Macklin Celebrini to BU. Now he’s the top prospect for the 2024 NHL draft.

Watching that night from Boston was Rick Celebrini, the director of sports medicine and performance for the Warriors. His son Macklin had just completed two seasons playing hockey for Shattuck St. Mary’s in Minnesota, and was set to play for the Chicago Steel in the USHL. Still two years from being draft-eligible, Macklin was already projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft after racking up 258 points in 102 games.

The Celtics had seized a 2-1 lead over the Warriors. A win in Game 4 at TD Garden would have given them a commanding 3-1 edge. But Golden State guard Stephen Curry had other ideas. He lit up the Celtics for 43 points as the Warriors pulled even with a 107-97 win.

For most Boston fans, the 2022 NBA Finals represented a missed opportunity. For the coaching staff of the Boston University men’s hockey team, it was anything but.

Joe Pereira, less than a month after being named associate head coach for BU, was ready to take his shot.

Pereira, a member of the Terriers’ 2009 national championship team, returned to his alma mater when he joined newly hired head coach Jay Pandolfo’s staff on May 19, 2022, after nine seasons at UConn.

No one was sure that Celebrini was even considering going the college route, but Pereira reached out to his father to see if he was interested in meeting up in between Games 3 and 4.

Rick Celebrini agreed, and went to the BU campus to tour the facilities and meet the coaching staff. He liked what he heard and saw, and agreed to bring the family if the Warriors came back to Boston.

That Game 4 victory ensured that there would be a Game 6 in Boston, and when the Warriors returned (after winning Game 5 on Macklin’s 16th birthday), the Celebrini clan was in tow. That included older brother Aiden, a talented defenseman who would be selected by the Canucks in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.

The family was sold.

“I had never been here before,” Macklin said. “It was a new experience on the whole, but just seeing everything — seeing the school, seeing the facilities we have here — I knew right away this is where I wanted to be.

“Meeting our coaching staff and the people we have here, they made it very easy to make my decision.”

Fabulous freshman

Macklin and Aiden both committed to BU for the 2023-24 season. Even as the Terriers captured the Hockey East regular season and postseason crowns en route to a Frozen Four appearance in 2023, the buzz around Macklin was building while he put up 40 goals and 46 assists in 50 games with the Steel.

All signs pointed to a smooth transition to the NCAA game, where he would be facing bigger and older competition.

The Vancouver native has not disappointed in his freshman season, scoring 29 goals to go with 25 assists while centering BU’s top line to lead the NCAA in points per game (1.69) through the regular season — cementing his status as the projected No. 1 pick in June, just two weeks after he turns 18.

Perhaps even more remarkable than his skill level has been his willingness to learn and be coached.

“It’s been a pleasure,” said Pandolfo. “Just his mentality, how he comes to the rink every day wanting to get better. He loves the game, and he’s looking to improve every time he steps on the ice. Every time in the weight room, every time watching video, he’s just always looking to get better. It’s very impressive for a kid that age, with the talent he has.

“From Day 1, you see it just on the ice. He’s a little different, just with everything he can do. Forget the talent. The compete and the work ethic is off the charts. He never takes a drill off. He never takes a rep off. It’s a big reason why he is who he is.”

Last year, Pandolfo often cited Lane Hutson’s compete level and work ethic as the defenseman set off on a historic season, one that resulted in numerous awards, including Hockey East Rookie of the Year.

“They’re very similar in that regard,” said Pandolfo. “They’re looking to improve at all times. That’s what the great players do. That’s their mind-set.

“It’s great to see, and I think it helps our group as well. Other guys see their preparation and how they work, and they feed off of them. It’s good for our team. It’s good for our program. I feel fortunate to coach these guys. They’ve been excellent.”

The on-ice chemistry between Hutson and Celebrini has been apparent from the first practices. They are part of the first power-play unit, and they skated on the first line of three-on-three overtime in the regular season.

“Obviously he’s an incredible player,” said Hutson. “You want to get incredible players the puck, so he’s made it easy on me. Just get him the puck and watch him do his thing.”

Ready … for the NHL?

Celebrini will be doing his thing later this month in the NCAA tournament.

BU, ranked second nationally behind BC, will find out its fate when the bracket is announced March 24, but the Terriers are expected to be a No. 1 seed as they seek a return trip to the Frozen Four.

Celebrini already has shown that he can deliver on the big stage, as he did in the first round of the Beanpot when he scored twice in the first 6:10 to propel BU to a 4-3 win over BC.

According to a teammate, Celebrini has "a swagger to him on the ice, and you really want the puck on his stick." Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

“He prepares for every game the same way,” said BU assistant captain Luke Tuch. “Just like in practice; he is elite in practice. I think in practice he goes all out every rep, tries to score as many goals as he can, and then when he gets to the big stage, he stays at the same level, and he just stands out.

“He’s got a swagger to him on the ice, and you really want the puck on his stick.”

He could be bringing that swagger to the NHL as soon as next season. At 6 feet, 190 pounds, he has the size to go along with the skill to suggest he may be ready to make the jump, although growing pains certainly will be expected.

It also may depend on which organization he ends up with. The Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks find themselves at the bottom of the standings and figure to be in the mix for the No. 1 pick. If the timing isn’t right and an organization isn’t ready to bring him in right away, Celebrini could opt to return to the Terriers and play one more season with Aiden.

But that’s a topic for down the road. For now, he’s embracing the college game, and the turn of events that led him to BU. Perhaps it would have turned out differently had the Celtics lost Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals in Miami, and it was the Heat facing the Warriors in the Finals instead.

The young phenom smiles when presented with that scenario. It’s safe to say Celebrini was not going to be taking his talents to South Beach to play for the University of Miami’s club team.

“I hadn’t thought about that,” said Celebrini. “Everything happens for a reason. It was destined that I come here, and I’ve loved every second of being here.”

