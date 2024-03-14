Five games will decide the MIAA boys’ basketball champions. Here’s a look at the divisional matchups

The MIAA boys’ basketball tournament culminates with five state finals this weekend at the Tsongas Center. Here’s a rundown of each championship game:

Matchup: FRANKLIN (25-1) vs WORCESTER NORTH (23-0)

Coaches: CJ Neely, 10th year (Franklin); Al Pettway, 21st year (Worcester North).

Franklin starting five: G Henry DiGiorgio (Sr.); G Andrew O’Neill (Sr.); G Bradley Herndon (Sr.); G Caden Sullivan (Jr.); F Sean O’Leary (Sr.).

Worcester North starting five: G Amir Jenkins (Jr.); G Khari Bryan (Jr.); G Amaren Minor (Jr.); F Teshuan Steele (Sr.); F Joe Okla (Sr.).

Players to watch/Franklin: Two-time Hockomock League MVP O’Leary is a force on both ends. The 6-foot-5-inch forward scores in the paint with crafty footwork, but also steps out to the 3-point line and splashes the long ball. This opens up Franklin’s offense, allowing shifty guards DiGiorgio and Sullivan to operate in space. On defense, O’Leary provided energy, hustle, and rebounding in Tuesday’s semifinal win over Catholic Memorial. He’ll face a tall task against Worcester North’s lengthy and athletic front line.

Players to watch/Worcester North: Steele sank a pair of tying free throws with 0.6 seconds left to force overtime in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Xaverian. The 6-foot-5 forward is hard to handle down low and forms a daunting post presence alongside fellow 6-foot-5 forward Okla as they often receive passes in the paint from point guard Jenkins. The duo is key to North’s offensive success, while also bringing rim protection and active hands on defense.

The lowdown: Franklin and Worcester North have been the two best teams all winter, entering undefeated against Massachusetts competition. The Panthers were impressive in wins over BC High (66-49) and CM (66-52), playing a connected brand of basketball on both ends of the court. How will Worcester North respond to Wednesday’s nail-bitter? The Polar Bears’ 44-game win streak nearly snapped, and it was the first close game they’ve played since last year’s Division 1 semifinal against Newton North. Xaverian’s zone defense threw them off, but Franklin has played man-to-man all season, which should benefit Worcester North.

Last championship appearance: Franklin (2018); Worcester North (2023)

Division 2

Friday at Tsongas Arena, 6 p.m.

Matchup: MALDEN CATHOLIC (15-9) vs SHARON (17-7)

Coaches: John Walsh, 4th year (Malden Catholic); Andrew Ferguson, 9th year (Sharon).

Malden Catholic starting five: G Matt Gaffney (Jr.); G Messiah Johnson-Occeus (Sr.); G Bo Moody (Sr.); F Drexler Pierre (Sr.); F Ben Howard (Sr.).

Sharon starting five: G Jacob McLoughlin (Sr.); G Ryan Brown (Sr.); F Jaden Segal (Sr.); G Jackson Rava Sr.); F Nate Katznelson (Sr.).

Players to watch/Malden Catholic: A steady and composed point guard, Gaffney is a two-time state champion who can hit jumpers and find teammates for layups. He’s also improved as a defender, recording four steals in the semifinal win over Somerset Berkley. He’ll be matched up against McLoughlin in a fantastic showdown between two of the best pure point guards in the state.

Sharon's Jacob McLoughlin will be tasked with being the catalyst of his team's offense in the Division 2 state championship against Malden Catholic, a stingy defensive team that has not allowed any of its tournament opponents to score more than 48 points. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Players to watch/Sharon: McLoughlin, a deft passer, hit Jackson Rava in his shooting pocket for the winning 3-pointer with seconds left in Tuesday’s semifinal win over Bedford. The senior captain has willed the Eagles through the tournament with his clutch decision-making in crunch time. He’ll be tasked with breaking down a tough Malden Catholic defense that hasn’t allowed an opponent to surpass 48 points in four tournament games.

The lowdown: Malden Catholic is seeking a third straight D2 crown after surviving a game-winning 3-point attempt from Somerset Berkley at the buzzer. The Lancers battled through the state’s most difficult schedule, as four of its seven in-state losses came against teams that made the D1 semifinals. But MC has won eight straight and is digging in defensively behind its size and athleticism. This group has never a lost a postseason game, but Sharon is equipped to pull off the stunner. The Eagles have used their depth and senior leadership to grind out wins in the last few minutes, and would like to stay within striking distance heading to the fourth.

Last championship appearance: Malden Catholic (2023); Sharon (1991)

Division 3

Saturday at Tsongas Arena, 4 p.m.

Matchup: CHARLESTOWN (22-2) vs. OLD ROCHESTER (21-4)

Coaches: Hugh Coleman, 6th year (Charlestown); Steve Carvalho, 19th year (Old Rochester).

Charlestown starting five: G Jaylen Hunter-Coleman (Soph.); G Jordany Mak (Sr.); F Damante Vanheyningen (Sr.); F Trevari Andrews (Sr.); F Jaylin Williams Crawford (Jr.).

Old Rochester starting five: G Zack Mourao (Jr.); G Gavin Martin (Jr.); G Finn Kavanaugh (Jr.); F John Butler (Sr.); C Chase Besancon (Sr.).

Charlestown's dynamic dunker, Jaylin Williams Crawford, will be a player to watch in the Division 3 state final. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Players to watch/Charlestown: The Townies road Jaylen Hunter-Coleman and Jaylin Williams Crawford to the D2 state semifinals last season and the Boston City League all-stars have been even better this winter. Hunter-Coleman is a strong point guard averaging 22 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals, while Williams Crawford is producing 20 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks as an all-around forward. Both players topped 1,000 career points during a first-round win over Dighton-Rehoboth.

Players to watch/Old Rochester: Butler, Besancon, and Mourao are all South Coast Conference All-Stars who play vital roles. Butler (16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds), Bescanson (13.5 points, 9 rebounds), and Mourao averages 14.5 points with a team-high 49 3-pointers this season. Martin organizes the offense and averages 6 assists per game.

The lowdown: Old Rochester will be without senior center Robert Spenard (discipline). Kavanaugh steps into the starting lineup and Besancon may have to pick up some slack as a rebounder. . Charlestown peaked down the stretch with wins over Needham and Catholic Memorial in the Comcast Classic, before taking down Burke for the Boston City League title. Coleman played under legendary coach Jack O’Brien and served as an assistant during Charlestown’s four straight title runs. Now he’ll look to lead the Townies to their first championship since 2005.

Last championship appearance: Charlestown (2005); Old Rochester (2015)

Division 4

Sunday at Tsongas Arena, 2 p.m.

Matchup: BOURNE (23-1) vs WAREHAM (22-3)

Coaches: Scott Ashworth, 23rd year (Bourne); Stephen Faniel, 8th year (Wareham).

Bourne starting five: G Quinn Moriarty (Jr.); G Leo Andrade (Sr.); G Dominic Quelle (Sr.); F Mike Dankert (Jr.); F Nate Reynolds (Jr.).

Wareham starting five: G Ajay Lopes (Sr.); G Aaron Cote (Soph.); G Diego Mello (Sr.); F Jaron Pittman (Sr.); C Antoine Crosson (Sr.).

Players to watch/Bourne: Reynolds (20.7 points, 12.9 rebounds) and Dankert (17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds), a pair of 6-foot-5 junior forwards, are both 1,000-point scorers. Andrade averages 16.4 points per game and nailed 39 3-pointers.

Players to watch/Wareham: Lopes was the driving force behind Wareham’s state title run last season. The senior (17.2 points, 6.8 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals per game) is at the point of a fast-paced offense that features four guards around center Antoine Crosson, who delivered the buzzer-beating lay-up in a 67-65 overtime win over Millbury in the semis.

The lowdown: Bourne has taken down Wareham in consecutive regular season meetings, including a 71-61 victory at Wareham on Jan. 26. That win immediately followed the only loss this year for the Canalmen, a 56-52 defeat to D3 finalist Old Rochester. Bourne took down a high-powered Burke squad behind 26 points from Andrade and a massive 23-point, 17-assist performance from Dankert in the semifinals. Wareham played a rugged independent schedule with close matchups against Charlestown, Millbury, and Franklin. The Vikings return nine seniors and all five starters from last year’s state championship team. Faniel (’00) and his staff are Wareham alumnus that starred for the program during their high school years, and coached the school to its first title since 2010. Bourne is playing in the program’s first state championship.

Last championship appearance: Bourne (N/A); Wareham (2023)

Division 5

Matchup: HOOSAC VALLEY (22-2) vs. NEW MISSION (18-6)

Saturday at Tsongas Arena, 2 p.m.

Coaches: Bill Robinson, 30th year (Hoosac Valley); Malcolm Smith, 7th year (New Mission).

Hoosac Valley starting five: G Will Hakes (Jr.); G Joey McGovern (Sr.); F Kadan Tatro (Sr.); F Qwanell Bradley (Soph.); F Frank Field (Sr.).

Qwanell Bradley flexes and screams after scoring a layup during Hoosac Valley's 76-44 victory over Mahar Regional in the MIAA Division 5 boys' basketball state semifinals at West Springfield High School on Tuesday. AJ Arkoette/Westfield High School

New Mission starting five: G Joseph Jackson (Sr.); G Solis Blue (Soph.); G Quamme Lott (Sr.); F Jamari Toney-Simmons (Sr.); C Mike Ekweanya (Soph.).

Players to watch/Hoosac Valley: McGovern (19 ppg) and Field (19 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists) are the leaders. Off the bench, eighth grader Trevor Moynihan (17 ppg.) and sophomore guard Adan Wicks are key.

Players to watch/New Mission: Sophomore Solis Blue (20.2 ppg.) and senior guard Musa Fofana (15 points, 6 rebounds) lead the Titans. Fofana comes off the bench so that New Mission can open with sharpshooter Quamme Lott on the floor. During the tournament, Jackson has stepped up with 16 points and 4 assists per game. Toney-Simmons leads the team in rebounding and senior forward Lawrence Davis has been another force off the bench.

New Mission's Jamari Toney-Simmons (right, No. 3) will be a player to watch in the Division 5 state title game. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The lowdown: Hoosac Valley has a ton of size for a Division 5 program and New Mission will face a tough battle in the paint. Several members of the Hurricanes basketball squad contributed during Hoosac Valley’s run to the D8 Super Bowl this past football season. Hoosac Valley has thrice made the state final before this year, losing to Charlestown in 2003, Milton in 2010, and Old Rochester in 2015. New Mission is reaching a crescendo in Malcolm Smith’s seventh year. The program is looking to rekindle the magic that produced three state titles from 2011-2016 under Cory McCarthy. Smith has plenty of experience on the big stage as the coach of a highly successful East Boston program from 2005-2013, while Robinson topped 400 career wins this season.

Last championship appearance: Hoosac Valley (2015); New Mission (2016)