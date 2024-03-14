See the schedule for this weekend’s high school championship games in basketball and hockey

Here’s a look at the schedule. This story will be updated with results and game stories, so check back soon.

The winter high school sports seasons are almost complete, with Massachusetts’ top basketball and hockey teams preparing to face off this weekend.

Division 1 boys

Worcester North vs. Franklin: Sunday, 6 p.m., Tsongas Center

The defending champion Polar Bears are undefeated (23-0) and will face one-loss Franklin (25-1) in the title bout.

Division 1 girls

Bishop Feehan vs. Wachusett: Friday, 7:45 p.m., Tsongas Center

The top-seeded Shamrocks (20-4) rolled through the playoffs to earn their second-straight state final berth. They’ll face second-seeded Wachusett (21-0).

Division 2 boys

Malden Catholic vs. Sharon: Friday, 6 p.m., Tsongas Center

Malden Catholic (15-9) is on the hunt for its third straight Division 2 state title, while Sharon’s one-point win over Bedford earned the Eagles (17-7) their first state final appearance since 1991.

Division 2 girls

Medfield vs. Worcester South: Sunday, 4 p.m., Tsongas Center

Medfield (22-2) has made the state semifinal three times but will make its first title game appearance against No. 6 Worcester South (23-1).

Division 3 boys

Charlestown vs. Old Rochester: Saturday, 4 p.m., Tsongas Center

The top-seeded Townies (22-2) will face the No. 2 Bulldogs (21-4), who were eliminated in last year’s Division 3 state semifinals.

Division 3 girls

Foxborough vs. Norwell: Saturday, 6 p.m., Tsongas Center

The top-seeded Warriors (23-2) return to defend their Division 3 title against second-seeded Norwell (23-2), which is making what is believed to be its first state final appearance since 1989.

Division 4 boys

Wareham vs. Bourne: Sunday, 2 p.m., Tsongas Center

The defending state champion Vikings (22-3) will face former conference rival Bourne for the Division 4 title.

Division 4 girls

Cathedral vs. South Hadley: Sunday, 12 p.m., Tsongas Center

The Panthers (18-5) are on the hunt for their second-straight Division 4 title and will face No. 3 South Hadley in the championship game.

Division 5 boys

Hoosac Valley vs. New Mission: Saturday, 2 p.m., Tsongas Center

No. 1 Hoosac Valley (19-2) will take on No. 2 New Mission (18-6) for the Division 5 state championship. The game marks New Mission’s first title game appearance since 2016.

Division 5 girls

Hoosac Valley vs. West Boylston: Saturday, 12 p.m., Tsongas Center

The Hurricanes (19-3) will face West Boylston (18-3) for the Division 5 state title.

Hockey

Division 1 boys

St. John’s Prep vs. Winchester: Sunday, 5:30 p.m., TD Garden

The Eagles (21-3-0) return to TD Garden for the state title game for the second time in three seasons. No. 11 Winchester (16-9-1) earned its spot in the title game for the first time since 2019 with a thrilling overtime win in the semifinal.

Division 1 girls

Notre Dame (Hingham) vs. St. Mary’s: Sunday, 9 a.m., TD Garden

Top-seeded NDA (Hingham) will face longtime rival St. Mary’s for the Division 1 crown. These teams met in late February and skated to overtime before the Cougars secured a 2-1 win.

Division 2 boys

Tewksbury vs. Boston Latin: Sunday, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden

No. 1 Tewksbury (21-3-0) will take on No. 11 Boston Latin (16-8-0) in the Redmen’s second state title game appearance in three seasons.

Division 2 girls

Duxbury vs. Falmouth: Sunday, 1 p.m., TD Garden

The No. 1 Dragons (23-3-0) are on the hunt to repeat as Division 2 state champions, but fearsome No. 2 Falmouth (23-2-1) stands in their way.

Division 3 boys

Nauset vs. Marblehead: Sunday, 3 p.m., TD Garden

Nauset hasn’t made a state title game appearance in two decades, but the top-seeded Warriors (22-1-1) are set to face off against No. 6 Marblehead (15-9-1).

Division 4 boys

Dover-Sherborn vs. Hanover: Sunday, 11 a.m., TD Garden

Dover-Sherborn earned its spot in the title game with a shootout win in the semifinal round, and Hanover pulled out a double-OT win to secure its trip to the final.

