See the schedule for this weekend’s high school championship games in basketball and hockey

The winter high school sports seasons are almost complete, with Massachusetts’ top basketball and hockey teams preparing to face off this weekend.
Here’s a look at the schedule. This story will be updated with results and game stories, so check back soon.
Basketball
Division 1 boys
Worcester North vs. Franklin: Sunday, 6 p.m., Tsongas Center
The defending champion Polar Bears are undefeated (23-0) and will face one-loss Franklin (25-1) in the title bout.
Division 1 girls
Bishop Feehan vs. Wachusett: Friday, 7:45 p.m., Tsongas Center
The top-seeded Shamrocks (20-4) rolled through the playoffs to earn their second-straight state final berth. They’ll face second-seeded Wachusett (21-0).
Division 2 boys
Malden Catholic vs. Sharon: Friday, 6 p.m., Tsongas Center
Malden Catholic (15-9) is on the hunt for its third straight Division 2 state title, while Sharon’s one-point win over Bedford earned the Eagles (17-7) their first state final appearance since 1991.
Division 2 girls
Medfield vs. Worcester South: Sunday, 4 p.m., Tsongas Center
Medfield (22-2) has made the state semifinal three times but will make its first title game appearance against No. 6 Worcester South (23-1).
Division 3 boys
Charlestown vs. Old Rochester: Saturday, 4 p.m., Tsongas Center
The top-seeded Townies (22-2) will face the No. 2 Bulldogs (21-4), who were eliminated in last year’s Division 3 state semifinals.
Division 3 girls
Foxborough vs. Norwell: Saturday, 6 p.m., Tsongas Center
The top-seeded Warriors (23-2) return to defend their Division 3 title against second-seeded Norwell (23-2), which is making what is believed to be its first state final appearance since 1989.
Division 4 boys
Wareham vs. Bourne: Sunday, 2 p.m., Tsongas Center
The defending state champion Vikings (22-3) will face former conference rival Bourne for the Division 4 title.
Division 4 girls
Cathedral vs. South Hadley: Sunday, 12 p.m., Tsongas Center
The Panthers (18-5) are on the hunt for their second-straight Division 4 title and will face No. 3 South Hadley in the championship game.
Division 5 boys
Hoosac Valley vs. New Mission: Saturday, 2 p.m., Tsongas Center
No. 1 Hoosac Valley (19-2) will take on No. 2 New Mission (18-6) for the Division 5 state championship. The game marks New Mission’s first title game appearance since 2016.
Division 5 girls
Hoosac Valley vs. West Boylston: Saturday, 12 p.m., Tsongas Center
The Hurricanes (19-3) will face West Boylston (18-3) for the Division 5 state title.
Hockey
Division 1 boys
St. John’s Prep vs. Winchester: Sunday, 5:30 p.m., TD Garden
The Eagles (21-3-0) return to TD Garden for the state title game for the second time in three seasons. No. 11 Winchester (16-9-1) earned its spot in the title game for the first time since 2019 with a thrilling overtime win in the semifinal.
Division 1 girls
Notre Dame (Hingham) vs. St. Mary’s: Sunday, 9 a.m., TD Garden
Top-seeded NDA (Hingham) will face longtime rival St. Mary’s for the Division 1 crown. These teams met in late February and skated to overtime before the Cougars secured a 2-1 win.
Division 2 boys
Tewksbury vs. Boston Latin: Sunday, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden
No. 1 Tewksbury (21-3-0) will take on No. 11 Boston Latin (16-8-0) in the Redmen’s second state title game appearance in three seasons.
Division 2 girls
Duxbury vs. Falmouth: Sunday, 1 p.m., TD Garden
The No. 1 Dragons (23-3-0) are on the hunt to repeat as Division 2 state champions, but fearsome No. 2 Falmouth (23-2-1) stands in their way.
Division 3 boys
Nauset vs. Marblehead: Sunday, 3 p.m., TD Garden
Nauset hasn’t made a state title game appearance in two decades, but the top-seeded Warriors (22-1-1) are set to face off against No. 6 Marblehead (15-9-1).
Division 4 boys
Dover-Sherborn vs. Hanover: Sunday, 11 a.m., TD Garden
Dover-Sherborn earned its spot in the title game with a shootout win in the semifinal round, and Hanover pulled out a double-OT win to secure its trip to the final.
