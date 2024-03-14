Analyzing the NFL’s quarterback moves a week into free agency

Which is why more than a dozen quarterbacks were snapped up quickly in free agency this week. Many of them may not start in Week 1, but they will likely make an impact on the 2024 season.

A total of 66 quarterbacks started a game in 2023, with only nine teams making it through the season with one starter. The Browns started five, the Vikings and Jets four each, the Raiders, Giants, and Steelers three each.

We already have written about Jacoby Brissett’s fit with the Patriots and his one-year, $8 million contract, so let’s take a look at the other quarterback moves:

Advertisement

Kirk Cousins, Falcons: He’ll be 36 in August, he’s coming off a torn Achilles’ tendon, and the Falcons gave him a whopping $90 million guaranteed over the first two years, which the Vikings noticeably didn’t match. Still, this was a no-brainer for the Falcons, who wasted a talented offense the last two years by going young and cheap at quarterback with Desmond Ridder. Cousins has only two career playoff wins, but he was clearly the best quarterback available.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: He played for just $4 million last year, and turned that into a three-year, $115 million deal. But Mayfield is still playing year to year, as his full guarantee breaks down to $30 million in 2024 and just $10 million in 2025. Compared with Cousins’s contract, Mayfield’s deal is a steal, in the same neighborhood as the Saints’ Derek Carr and the Seahawks’ Geno Smith.

Russell Wilson, Steelers: The Steelers clearly have lost faith in Kenny Pickett, and signing Wilson is a low-risk financial move. They are paying Wilson the minimum $1.21 million because the Broncos are on the hook for the balance of a $39 million salary. But Wilson, 35, has been dumped by two teams in the last three years. If he has a poor September, how long will the Steelers stand by him, considering little financial obligation?

Advertisement

Gardner Minshew, Raiders: He turned last year’s 7-6 record for the Colts into a strong contract with the Raiders, getting $25 million over two years, with $15 million guaranteed ($12 million in 2024). Minshew can be penciled in as the starter entering training camp, but the Raiders aren’t done at QB with Minshew and Aidan O’Connell, whether it’s trading for Justin Fields or finding a rookie with Pick 13 or 44.

Jameis Winston, Browns: The Browns surprisingly passed over Joe Flacco and instead signed Winston to a one-year deal with $4 million guaranteed, plus $4.7 million in incentives. Winston, 30, has started only three games the last two years, but has 80 career starts and should work well with his pal Deshaun Watson.

Joe Flacco, Colts: This is wild; the likely reason that Flacco is not back in Cleveland is that he was too popular with fans, who were Whacko for Flacco after he was signed off his couch to lead the Browns to a 4-1 record and the playoffs. But the Browns still owe Watson $138 million on that ridiculous contract, and seem to have decided that re-signing Flacco would only ignite a QB controversy.

Instead, the Browns pivoted to Winston, and Flacco quickly signed with the Colts for almost the same deal as Winston but with a slightly higher guarantee ($4.5 million guaranteed, max of $8.7 million). The strong-armed Flacco, 39, will be good insurance for the Colts in case Anthony Richardson gets hurt again.

Advertisement

Mac Jones, Jaguars (traded for sixth-round pick): In 2023, he played as though his confidence was shot. But if the trade home to Jacksonville can clear his head, Jones could be a solid pickup. The Jaguars fancy themselves as AFC contenders, and in Jones they have a backup with 42 career starts in case something happens to Trevor Lawrence. Jones will cost just $2.785 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

Sam Darnold, Vikings: The Vikings moved on from Cousins after six seasons despite having only Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens under contract. They signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal to be the bridge while they figure out whether they can draft a QB with the No. 11 pick. Darnold is still only 27, and perhaps benefited from playing for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

Marcus Mariota, Commanders: It sure seems that signing Mariota, a dual threat, is further evidence that the Commanders are going to draft LSU’s Jayden Daniels at No. 2.

Drew Lock, Giants: They moved on from Tyrod Taylor but aren’t ready to make Tommy DeVito the No. 2, so they signed Lock, who has a strong arm and a skill set more similar to that of Daniel Jones.

Advertisement

Tyrod Taylor, Jets: They learned the hard way that they have to invest in a backup. The Jets will be Taylor’s sixth team in eight years, and he has a 6-8-1 record as a starter since he became a wandering QB in 2018.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bills: I honestly don’t know why the Bills settled on him as Josh Allen’s backup. He flamed out in Chicago and threw more interceptions than touchdown passes the last two years in Pittsburgh.

Still available

Justin Fields: His trade market hasn’t materialized, probably because most teams know the Bears eventually will have to cut him. The Broncos still need a QB, but I’m not sure Fields would be a good scheme fit with Sean Payton. The Vikings and Raiders need QBs but seemingly will go with Darnold and Minshew.

The best options for Fields: The Seahawks don’t have anyone behind Geno Smith; the Eagles could use a new backup for Jalen Hurts; and the Dolphins, Texans, and Cardinals probably could use upgrades behind Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Stroud, and Kyler Murray.

Jimmy Garoppolo: Could see him as the bridge in Denver, as he is a scheme fit with Payton and shares the same agent (Don Yee). He also could be a fit in Seattle behind Smith, and in New Orleans, which has only Jake Haener backing up Derek Carr.

Ryan Tannehill: Could also see him as a fit in Denver. The Seahawks and Saints make sense. Plus, several teams with established veterans need upgrades at backup — the Chiefs (Chris Oladokun), Chargers (Max Duggan), Rams (Stetson Bennett), 49ers (Brandon Allen), and Lions (Hendon Hooker).

Advertisement

Tyler Huntley: Back to the Ravens, who need someone ahead of Malik Cunningham? The Seahawks also make sense given that new coach Mike Macdonald came from Baltimore.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.