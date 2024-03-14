Old Rochester boys’ basketball player off team for spitting on Pittsfield player in state semifinal

According to a video obtained by WNYT , with 5:30 left in the third quarter and ORR ahead, 43-30, Pittsfield’s Malachi Perry received an entry pass on the left block, spun, and powered to the basket. Old Rochester’s Robert Spenard fell to the floor on contact.

The Old Rochester Regional School District said Wednesday that the player is no longer part of the program.

The Old Rochester Regional boys’ basketball team is headed to the MIAA Division 3 championship game for the first time in nine years and will face Charlestown Saturday at Tsongas Arena in Lowell. But one ORR player was suspended following an investigation into an allegation that he spat on a Pittsfield player in Monday’s state semifinal at Worcester State.

Seconds later, Perry and Spenard made contact, and the two were running side-by-side when Perry shoved Spenard and was whistled for a technical foul. Perry returned to his bench and told his coach he had been spat on.

The ORR administration was made aware of the incident Tuesday and confirmed the allegation following an investigation.

In a statement, Old Rochester superintendent Michael Nelson, principal Michael Devoll, athletic director Chris Carrig, and boys’ basketball coach Steve Carvalho, said, “Old Rochester Regional High School has identified the player involved. He is no longer a member of the Old Rochester Boys Varsity Basketball Team and has since taken responsibility for his actions … The school will also follow its policies and procedures as they relate to student discipline.”

ORR said it was in contact with the Pittsfield Public Schools through the entire process, reported the matter to the MIAA, and expressed its “deepest regrets to the Pittsfield team and school community at large.”

In a statement, the MIAA said, “The MIAA has been made aware of an incident at a boys’ basketball tournament game between Old Rochester Regional High School and Pittsfield High School. The MIAA continues to serve as a resource to its member schools as they navigate the facts of the matter at the local level.”

The MIAA also said it would not comment further.

An email to an address listed on an X (formerly Twitter) account that appears to be Spenard’s seeking comment did not receive a reply. The X account profile was updated Thursday, and the email address and a user description that previously said “2024 6′4 Old Rochester Highschool” were removed.

Old Rochester advanced to the final with an 82-72 win over Pittsfield.

Globe correspondents Mike Puzzanghera and Nate Weitzer contributed to this report.





Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.