Patriots can’t expect another Tom Brady, but they are lined up for a new foundational piece

Safety nets Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke remain on the roster, at least for now.

The stage is set.

Can there be any doubt about what the Patriots plan to do with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft?

The great quarterback reset is fully underway, just months after the great coaching reset. The roster rebuild under first-year, first-time coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf starts with a wholesale change at quarterback — the latest in a long line of attempts to escape one very long, very intimidating shadow.

The Tom Brady aftermath hasn’t been easy for his would-be successors. From Cam Newton to Brian Hoyer to Jones to Zappe, the quarterbacks who have started for the Patriots since Brady escaped to Tampa Bay all floundered, while Brady rubbed salt in the New England wound by winning one more Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

While Brady is retired and set to begin his broadcasting career with Fox, the Patriots are back to that proverbial drawing board in finding his long-term replacement. And it is a franchise that knows better than any what it means to have a true franchise quarterback.

And what it means to have a strong bond between the head coach and said quarterback. Though the AppleTV documentary “The Dynasty” has made some curious editorial decisions (such as full episodes devoted to Deflategate, Spygate, and Aaron Hernandez), the work in revisiting the Brady origin story is captivating — particularly for what it reminds us about Belichick, and what it must have taken for him to stand by Brady so early in their Patriot lives.

It’s in Episode 1, titled “Backup plan,” that we see, in the context of the time, how nearly everyone just assumed Drew Bledsoe would reclaim his starting job after recovering from the devastating hit by Mo Lewis, including quotes from Bob Ryan and Dan Shaughnessy, teammates Damien Woody and Tedy Bruschi, and all the way to the top in owner Robert Kraft.

Everyone not named Brady or Belichick, it seemed, expected Brady’s time as starter to be brief.

But Belichick, burned by a bad quarterback decision in his previous coaching stint in Cleveland, was determined to stand his ground — informing Bledsoe of the difficult decision, leaving his boss Kraft to question its wisdom, and letting a locker room full of players know precisely who was in charge. In choosing a little-known low draft pick over a highly paid, multiple-time Pro Bowler, the coach made it clear he was seeing something special.

It wasn’t simply the beginning of a beautiful partnership, but the foundation of it.

Now Mayo has the chance to get a quarterback he can believe in, to find his own partner in this budding NFL journey. Of course, the situation is different. With the third pick, there will be no Brady-like anonymity for a rookie QB.

But with this plan in place, with Brissett available to be a one-season solution while said rookie can acclimate to the NFL, with an offensive coordinator in Alex Van Pelt who presumably won’t be replaced in Year 2 by a ridiculous Matt Patricia/Joe Judge tandem, the opportunity is there to build something new.

The mistakes of the Jones Era have to be heeded. The way Belichick so clearly lost faith in Jones, the way he pulled back on proper support for a young player who was still developing, the way the personnel surrounding Jones did nothing to mitigate his weaknesses in arm strength and mobility, all of it stood in such contrast to what Belichick did right with Brady. During the recent scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wolf seemed to admit as much to reporters.

“The main thing is trying to do everything we can to support that person once we get them in the building,” Wolf said. “We’re going to make the best decision we can in terms of who that person is — if we decide to go quarterback at No. 3 — but really putting every resource and everything we have into that person to support them and make sure we get the best version of themself.”

It will start with Mayo, whose introductory press conference included a visit by a still-Patriot-employed Jones, a nice gesture by an embattled player but one not destined to predict an ongoing working relationship. Keeping Jones translated to carrying too much baggage from the last two desultory years, when he went from promising rookie Pro Bowler to benched and disgruntled.

“When I think about Mac, he obviously has talent,” Mayo said a while back on WEEI. “We’re in the evaluation phase. I will say, with that, the confidence of a player is very fragile. Especially these players now — like I’m an old man or something like that — but confidence goes a long way. But as we continue to evaluate as a coaching staff, we’ll see.”

Turns out he’d seen enough. The reset is underway, and the search for a new partnership is on.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.