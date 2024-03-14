Revolution advance in CONCACAF Champions Cup, set up showdown with Mexican power Club América

Subbed on in the 57th minute after he was absent for the first leg in Foxborough due to accumulated yellow cards, Vrioni took a chip from Esmir Bajraktarevic into the right side of the penalty area, cut left to create space around Manjrekar James, and left footed over goalkeeper Leonel Moreira into the far corner.

The hosts were understandably the more aggressive side given their deficit, and cut into it when Carlos Mora slammed home a rebound in the fourth minute. Despite a continued drive, however, Alajuelense could get no closer, and the Revolution pulled square for the night thanks to Giacomo Vrioni in the 81st.

The Revolution are into the final eight of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, a 1-1 draw at Costa Rica’s LD Alajuelense on Thursday more than enough to advance on aggregate after their 4-0 victory at Gillette Stadium last week.

Alajuelense outshot the Revolution, 12-4, for the match, the Central American Cup champions showing fire after the club fired its manager following last Thursday’s thrashing.

New England was without captain Carles Gil in Costa Rica, the star not traveling for what the club termed “precautionary reasons” as he deals with an Achilles’ injury.

The task gets tougher in the next round, as New England draws Mexican power Club América. The reigning Liga MX champions and record seven-time winners of the Champions Cup sit second in the domestic standings, and will host New England at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the first week of April.

“It’s one of the best clubs in the continent. Arguably in the world, they can compete. Their budgets are unbelievable. The Mexican teams, some of their budgets are four, five times our budgets,” Revolution coach Caleb Porter said on 98.5 The Sports Hub earlier Thursday. “The level’s very high. The talent’s very high.

“Azteca, to play in that stadium is a bucket list for me. That’s one of the biggest stadiums in the world, 100,000 fans. You talk about a hostile environment, that will be one of the most hostile environments I’ve ever experienced.”

Before Champions Cup play continues, the Revolution have a pair of MLS games at Gillette, beginning with Sunday’s visit by reigning Supporters’ Shield holders FC Cincinnati.

New England enters the weekend 0-3-0 in the league, one of only three teams yet to earn a point.

“This is a big week. I told the guys, we’ve played six games [overall], we’ve won three. In the league, we’ve been right there in every game, but we’ve fallen short in the league. And so it’s important for us to find a way to win,” Porter said on 98.5. “I do think we’re growing every game, and we’re improving, and I think these experiences will help us. But yeah, for me, Sunday’s massive.”

The Revolution were drawn into a group with Nashville and Mexico’s Mazatlán for this summer’s Leagues Cup, the World Cup-style tournament for clubs in MLS and Liga MX. Reigning league champions Columbus and Club América received byes through the group stage, with the other 45 clubs drawn into pods of three.

New England’s group matches are both scheduled for Gillette Stadium, with Mazatlán — the lowest-ranked Mexican side — coming on July 27 and Nashville on Aug. 6. The top two from each group advance to the knockout stages.

