Commanders, expected to draft quarterback at No. 2, ship Sam Howell to Seattle for picks

WASHINGTON — Sam Howell is going to the Seattle Seahawks, a move that gives them a quarterback with experience to pair with starter Geno Smith and upgrades the Washington Commanders’ draft capital.

Seattle is getting Howell and fourth- and sixth-round picks from Washington for third- and fifth-rounders, according to a person familiar with the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not yet been announced.

Howell also gets a change of scenery after throwing the most interceptions and being sacked the most of any player in the NFL last season.