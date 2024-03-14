Suns at Celtics: It feels like deja vu as Boston faces Phoenix for second time in five days

The roles will be reversed on Thursday, when the Suns come to Boston for the teams’ second meeting in five days.

After dropping the first two games of the trip, Boston rebounded by rattling off three wins in a row. The first of those three came in a a 117-107 win against the Suns on Saturday.

The Celtics wrapped up their west coast road trip in Utah on Tuesday, beating the Jazz 123-107 despite being shorthanded due to injuries.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker, who missed Saturday’s contest and returned from a four-game absence Monday against the Cavaliers, is back in the lineup.

For the Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the Celtics’ last three games, is ruled out with a hamstring injury, and Jaylen Brown is questionable with a back injury.

Here’s your preview.

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -4.5. O/U: 231.0.

SUNS

Season record: 38-27. vs. spread: 25-38, 2 pushes. Over/under: 28-36, 1 push

Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 2-8. Over/under: 1-9

CELTICS

Season record: 51-14. vs. spread: 34-29, 2 pushes. Over/under: 30-35

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 3-7

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Phoenix 117.0, Boston 120.8

Points allowed per game: Phoenix 114.3, Boston 109.6

Field goal percentage: Phoenix .493, Boston .485

Opponent field goal percentage: Phoenix .463, Boston .449

3-point percentage: Phoenix .376, Boston .385

Opponent 3-point percentage: Phoenix .363, Boston .348

Stat of the day: If the season ended today, the Celtics point differential of +11.2 would be the fifth best mark of all time.

Notes: Boston dealt with injuries throughout its road trip. Jaylen Brown (sacroiliac strain), Al Horford (toe sprain), and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring strain) all sat out Tuesday’s 123-107 win at Utah. Porzingis has missed the last three games. ... Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, and Oshae Brissett all received extra minutes against Utah. Boston was also without guard Jrue Holiday for Monday night’s 121-99 win at Portland. ... “The fact that the last couple games everybody is stepping up, it’s just what we’re trying to build where we have an environment in the locker room, a culture of like it doesn’t matter who’s in, guys are ready to play at all times,” Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said.

