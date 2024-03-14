There are five games to decide the MIAA girls’ basketball champions. Here’s a preview of the matchups.

The MIAA girls’ basketball tournament culminates with five state finals this weekend at the Tsongas Center. Here’s a rundown of each championship game:

Matchup: No. 1 BISHOP FEEHAN (20-4) at No. 2 WACHUSETT (24-0)

Coaches: Jim Oxford, 18th year (Wachusett); Amy Dolores, 5th year (Bishop Feehan)

Last finals appearance/Bishop Feehan: 2023, lost 55-51 to Andover

Last finals appearance/Wachusett: First appearance

Bishop Feehan starting 5: G Charlotte Adams-Lopez (Jr.), G Maddy Steel (Jr.), G Mollie Mullen (So.), F Lily Singer (Jr.), F Julia Webster (Sr.)

Wachusett starting 5: G Mary Gibbons (Sr.), G Jaelynn Scott (So.), G Rileigh Leary (Sr.), F Elizabeth Cain (Sr.), F Hannah Best (Sr.)

Player to watch/Bishop Feehan: Adams-Lopez and Steel are a dynamic backcourt, but Webster might be the X-factor. She posted three games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds to start the tournament, then exploded for 34 points in the semifinals against Woburn. Webster’s size and crafty scoring make her a unique matchup problem.

Player to watch/Wachusett: Gibbons, a senior who will play Division 1 at Navy, is the total package as a 5-foot-8-inch guard. She can light up the scoreboard beyond the arc, cut inside for layups, and make highlight-reel passes. She headlines seven seniors on the roster.

The lowdown: This was the expected matchup before the season even began. The Mountaineers and Shamrocks are loaded with stars who can take over a game. Bishop Feehan boasts an elite facilitator in Adams-Lopez, and the sweet-shooting Steel was the Catholic Central League’s Offensive Player of the Year. For Wachusett, Scott is a 6-foot wing who dissected Feehan in the Comcast Tournament. Wachusett dominated that game, 76-45, on Feb. 17. After back-to-back semifinal defeats, the Mountaineers could finally break through for their first title. But Bishop Feehan led after a quarter in the contest and has state championship experience on its side.“That game’s in our rearview,” Oxford said. “We’re not even thinking about that game anymore. This is a different Feehan team.”

Division 2

Sunday at Tsongas Arena, 4 p.m.

Matchup: No. 1 MEDFIELD (22-2) vs. No. 6 WORCESTER SOUTH (23-1)

Coaches: Mark Nickerson, 20th year (Medfield); Diago McClain, 3rd year (South)

Last finals appearance/Medfield: 2017, beat Arlington Catholic 47-34

Last finals appearance/South: First appearance

Medfield starting 5: G Naya Annigeri (Fr.), G Tess Baacke (So.), G Sadie Cumming (Sr.), F Annie Stanton (Sr.), F Izzy Kittredge (So.)

South starting 5: G Jaiyla Colon (Sr.), G Anitsy Robles (Sr.), G Naima Bleou (Sr.), G Ava MacCollom (So.), F Madison Leighton (So.)

Player to watch/Medfield: Kittredge (11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds) is a highly versatile, 6-foot-1 sharpshooter. Annigeri (12.8 ppg, 43 percent from 3-point range) and Baacke (10.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg) are also threats both inside and out.

Player to watch/South: Robles (10 points, 8 assists per game) has the ability to attack the rim, knock down a shot, or get in the post. Her ball-handling skills and court vision really set her apart, and she’s had multiple triple-doubles this season.

The lowdown: Medfield has shooters all over at all times, which makes life difficult for the opposition. “We have a balanced team, with scoring coming from a bunch of different players,” Nickerson said. “Although we’re young, we have experience, having been to the Final Four each of the last three years. Our team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete for a state championship.” McClain kept it simple: “We can make history.”

Division 3

Saturday at Tsongas Arena, 6 p.m.

Matchup: No. 1 FOXBOROUGH (23-2) at No. 2 NORWELL (23-1)

Coaches: Lisa Downs, 13th year (Foxborough); Matt Marani, 17th year (Norwell)

Last finals appearance/Foxborough: 2023, beat Dracut 73-53

Last finals appearance/Norwell: 1989, lost 61-35 to Lee

Foxborough starting 5: G Camryn Collins (Sr.), G Kailey Sullivan (Jr.), G Isabelle Chamberlin (Sr.), G Erin Foley (Sr.), F Addie Ruter (Jr.)

Norwell starting 5: G Reagan Dowd (Jr.), G Mia Marsh (So.), G Paige Maguire (Jr.), F Alex Cassidy (Fr.), F Maddie Oliver (Jr.)

Foxborough's Camryn Collins (left, No. 2) will be a player to watch in the Division 3 state championship. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Player to watch/Foxborough: Collins, a Rider commit, is the catalyst of Foxborough’s dominance. She cleared 1,000 career points in a 45-point onslaught against North Attleborough. Collins has lightning-quick burst, a threatening pull-up jumper, and a nose for the ball on defense.

Player to watch/Norwell: Oliver took home South Shore League MVP honors with her well-rounded year. The 5-11 forward controls the glass and finishes strong inside, but is also a prolific passer who can handle the ball and drive on opponents. She nearly had a triple-double in the quarterfinals with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The lowdown: The Warriors have won every state tournament game by at least 30 points. With Collins flanked by co-stars Sullivan and Ruter, Foxborough is stampeding toward a successful title defense after winning in Division 2 last year. Norwell has its work cut out, but Oliver’s versatility and Dowd’s lights-out shooting can keep the Clippers in the game.

Division 4

Sunday at Tsongas Arena, 12 p.m.

Matchup: No. 1 CATHEDRAL (18-5) vs. No. 3 SOUTH HADLEY (21-3)

Coaches: Clinton Lassiter, 10th year (Cathedral); Paul Dubuc, 14th year (South Hadley)

Last finals appearance/Cathedral: 2023, beat Wahconah 75-53

Last finals appearance/South Hadley: First appearance

Cathedral starting 5: G Tamia Darling (So.), G Hijjah Allen-Paisley (Jr.), G Jasmine Day-Cox (Sr.), G Keyona Raines (So.), G Malani Smith (Jr.)

Cathedral's Jasmine Day-Cox will be counted upon to be a catalyst for the Panther in the Division 4 state championship against South Hadley. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

South Hadley starting 5: G CC Gurek (Jr.), G Caitlin Dean (Jr.), F Drew Alley (Sr.), F Maddie Soderbaum (Jr.), C Ava Asselin (Jr.)

Player to watch/Cathedral: Day-Cox and Raines are a few of many catalysts in a balanced and explosive group.

Player to watch/South Hadley: Alley is an ultra-athletic threat and leader averaging 9 points and 6 assists.

The lowdown: Both teams thrive defensively and like to play up-tempo offensively. “It should be a great experience for both teams, and it’s an accomplishment for each of us making it this far,” Lassiter said. “We set off in November hoping to be at this point, and here we are now, which feels amazing.” Dubuc, who led the Tigers to the state semifinals two years ago, is grateful for the opportunity. “It’s been a great journey, and we’re looking forward to playing for a state title.”

Division 5

Saturday at Tsongas Arena, 12 p.m.

Matchup: No. 1 HOOSAC VALLEY (21-3) vs. No. 2 WEST BOYLSTON (21-3)

Coaches: Jon Frederick, 2nd year (Hoosac Valley); Kelli McSweeney, 6th year (West Boylston)

Last finals appearance/Hoosac Valley: 2022, lost 55-45 to Hopedale

Last finals appearance/West Boylston: First appearance

Hoosac Valley starting 5: G Ashlyn Lesure (Jr.), G Abby Scialabba (Sr.), G Hannah Shea (Sr.), F Emma Meczywor (Jr.), F Taylor Garabedian (Sr.)

Hoosac Valley's Ashley Lesure jumps to score a layup over a Springfield Renaissance defender during a 57-49 victory in theDivision 5 girls' basketball state semifinals. AJ Arkoette/Westfield High School

West Boylston starting 5: G Sammie Mullins (Sr.), G Emily Pitro (So.), F Hannah Kursonis (8th grade), G Alicia Stone (8th grade), G Maddie Pitro (Sr.)

Player to watch/Hoosac Valley: Lesure is fresh off a 21-point, 10-rebound, 6-assist outing in the semifinals, and also caught fire for 30 points back on Jan. 31. She leads the team in points (14.0) and assists (4.3) per game.

Player to watch/West Boylston: Pitro has strung together 16 points, 22 points, and 13 points in the last three tournament games for the Lions. She became the 16th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points on Dec. 29.

The lowdown: Both teams triumphed in semifinal thrillers. Hoosac Valley trailed at halftime but came back to defeat previously-unbeaten Renaissance and move a step closer to its first championship since 2019 (co-champion in 2020). West Boylston, in its first semifinal since 1993, won against Palmer on an overtime buzzer-beater from Kursonis..

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com. Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.