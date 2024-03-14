Thursday’s spring training report: Josh Winckowski is roughed up by Phillies

BREAKDOWN: It was a rough day for Josh Winckowski, who allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits over 3⅔ innings. The Phillies scored four runs on five hits and a Triston Casas throwing error in the second inning. The Sox were held to six hits by seven Phillies pitchers. Jamie Westbrook homered for the Sox.

NEXT: The Sox return to JetBlue Park to face the Twins at 6:05 p.m. Friday. Garrett Whitlock is the scheduled starter, with Brennan Bernardino and Kenley Jansen among the relievers set to follow. The game will be on NESN.

