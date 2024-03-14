UConn, Stonehill bounced from NCAA women’s hockey tournament

The UConn women’s hockey team’s first NCAA tournament game was one for the history books. It was not one, however, that ended happily for the Huskies.
Mannon McMahon scored the only goal of the game 17:13 into the second overtime at the Ohio State rink in Columbus, Minnesota Duluth advancing to face the nation’s top team after a 1-0 victory over the Huskies.
UConn goalie Tia Chan stopped 48 shots before that, the last when Nina Jobst-Smith fired into a scrum from outside the right circle. With two Huskies and two Bulldogs in front of the crease, the puck trickled off Chan’s right pad, where a rushing McMahon deposited it into the open net for her 14th goal of the year.
MANNON MCMAHON!!! ENDS THE SILENCE!!!#NCAAHockey x 🎥 B1G+ / @UMDWHockey pic.twitter.com/Pk58r0S6XR— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 15, 2024
The Huskies, who were outshot, 49-33, had a goal overturned on review earlier in the second overtime due to an offsides call. They were 0 for 3 on the power play as well.
UConn (25-7-6) made the NCAAs due to winning its first Hockey East Tournament crown Saturday, beating six-time defending champion Northeastern, 1-0, in overtime in Storrs.
Earlier Thursday, Cornell ended Stonehill’s first trip to the NCAAs, a five-goal second period highlighting a 7-1 Big Red win in Hamilton, N.Y. Stonehill sophomore Alexis Petford had the goal, tying the game 5:40 into the second period on one of just 12 Stonehill shots, and classmate Eve Stone of Billerica made 48 saves to set a program record.
The Skyhawks, champions of the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance, finished 21-16-2 in their second season as a Division 1 program.