UConn, Stonehill bounced from NCAA women’s hockey tournament

The UConn women’s hockey team’s first NCAA tournament game was one for the history books. It was not one, however, that ended happily for the Huskies.

Mannon McMahon scored the only goal of the game 17:13 into the second overtime at the Ohio State rink in Columbus, Minnesota Duluth advancing to face the nation’s top team after a 1-0 victory over the Huskies.

UConn goalie Tia Chan stopped 48 shots before that, the last when Nina Jobst-Smith fired into a scrum from outside the right circle. With two Huskies and two Bulldogs in front of the crease, the puck trickled off Chan’s right pad, where a rushing McMahon deposited it into the open net for her 14th goal of the year.