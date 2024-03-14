VCU bounces UMass men from Atlantic 10 tournament in quarterfinals

NEW YORK — The most successful UMass men’s basketball season in a decade will not include a deep run in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Joe Bamisile helped lead VCU past UMass on Thursday at the Barclays Center, his 18 points off the bench key in a 73-59 win in the quarterfinals.
No. 5 seed VCU (21-12) advances to play No. 9 Saint Joseph’s on Friday in the semifinals. UMass (20-11) had received a bye through the first two rounds as the No. 4 seed, already having secured its first 20-win season since 2013-14.
Down, 42-25, at the half after shooting just 7 for 28 in the first 20 minutes, the Minutemen closed within 65-59 on a Rahsool Diggins 3-pointer with 4:24 to go. It was their last points, however, as they missed their final six attempts — all from distance.
Diggins had a game-high 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting for the Minutemen. Josh Cohen added 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals; and Matt Cross had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Bamisile shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Rams. Zeb Jackson scored 17 points, hitting 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, and added 5 assists and 4 steals.