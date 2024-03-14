Rick Pitino awaits UConn after national champs get hot in Big East quarterfinals

Tristen Newton and Donovan Clingan each had 13 points and seven rebounds, and the second-ranked Huskies blitzed Xavier in the second half Thursday to open their postseason with an 87-60 blowout in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

“Thrilled the way we responded to some early adversity,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said.

Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer both scored 12 in a balanced performance by the top-seeded Huskies (29-3), who have won five straight games and 19 of 20. The defending national champions will play No. 5 seed St. John’s, a 91-72 winner over fourth-seeded Seton Hall, in the first semifinal Friday evening at Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement

UConn swept two regular-season games from St. John’s, including a 77-64 victory at Madison Square Garden in early February. It is 0-3 in Big East semifinals since rejoining the league in 2020-21.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Connecticut fell behind, 10-0, at the start, then reeled off the next 13 points. After leading, 34-33, at halftime, the Huskies opened the second period with runs of 9-2 and 21-10 to build a 12-point cushion with 9:30 remaining.

They ran away from there, making their final 15 field-goal attempts. Many were dunks or layups — a few by backups in garbage time. But the Huskies shot a blistering 79 percent in the second half (22 for 28) and set program records for shooting rate (58.3 percent) and assists (29) in a Big East Tournament game.

Hurley was asked what he said to his team in the locker room to spark such a turnaround.

“A little bit of it was like, ‘Raise your intensity level. This is a playoff game,’ ” he explained. “Just, I think it took us a half to get going — but also credit Xavier. They played I thought a really, really good first half.”

Advertisement

The 7-foot-2 Clingan, who had only two points in the first half, scored 11 straight for the Huskies in a span of 3:20 as they broke it wide open.

“He’s a gentle giant, you know? He’s a Jolly Green Giant. Sometimes he’s got to get that intensity level up, get that nastiness. He’s such a sweetheart of a guy. And, yeah, he turned it up,” Hurley said.

Samson Johnson scored 12 points off the bench and Big East Freshman of the Year Stephon Castle added 10 points and eight rebounds to round out six scorers in double figures for Connecticut, seeking its first Big East Tournament title since 2011.

“We’re playing for a championship. This is one of the biggest goals that we set for ourselves at the beginning of the year. If you don’t want to win now, then you probably shouldn’t be playing,” Spencer said.

Quincy Olivari scored 17 points and Desmond Claude had 13 for ninth-seeded Xavier (16-17), which beat No. 8 seed Butler, 76-72, in the first round Wednesday.

“We did the best we could,” coach Sean Miller said. “But we weren’t able to sustain it. We simply ran out of gas.”