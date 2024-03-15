Upcoming on Netflix: Jason Bateman and Jude Law in ‘Black Rabbit’

Jason Bateman and Jude Law are teaming up to play brothers in a Netflix limited series. They’ll costar in “Black Rabbit,” a one-hour drama in which Law owns a successful New York City hot spot. His troubled brother (Bateman) comes back into his life, though, and threatens to ruin everything.

Bateman has a history with Netflix; that’s where he made the hugely successful “Ozark.” He’ll direct the first two episodes of “Black Rabbit,” which was created and written by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. Bateman is reportedly also planning to star in and direct another Netflix limited series based on the “Daddy Ball” article in Esquire magazine about two fathers who take their kids’ sports rivalry a bit too seriously.