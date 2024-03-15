This couple’s expensive, reclining seats were broken on their JetBlue flights. They want their money back.

They decided their best option was JetBlue’s premier “Mint” class, at a total cost of $5,200, because the seats it offers can be lowered to a flat, nearly 7-foot-long surface — basically, a bed.

At age 83, Wally and Meredith were willing to splurge on airfare if it meant arriving at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to go.

Last fall, Wally and Meredith Stevens made plans to mark their 60th wedding anniversary by taking a trip to Southern California, where two of their sons and one granddaughter live.

Mint invites travelers to sleep on long transcontinental flights like the Stevenses’ by providing pillows, blankets, eye masks, and earplugs. On its website, JetBlue touts Mint’s “exclusive … sleep experience.”

Mint comes with other perks, including fancy meals and drinks. The Stevenses, however, just wanted to sleep for a few hours while in the air.

But when they got to their seats on Nov. 3, they discovered Wally’s seat was stuck halfway between upright and flat, and Meredith’s was stuck upright.

JetBlue onboard personnel eventually got Wally’s seat to go upright — but not to lie flat. The Stevenses nodded off while sitting upright on the seven-hour flight to LA, but the experience wasn’t what the airline had promised — and what they had paid for.

On the return flight to Boston, Wally’s seat fully reclined, but Meredith’s did not.

Wally said JetBlue offered no alternative seating on either flight. He said he and Meredith would have accepted seats in coach — along with a deep reduction in airfare — if JetBlue had offered it. But the plane was apparently full, both ways, in both Mint and coach. There was nowhere to move.

Wally said he was surprised how “matter-of-factly” JetBlue acknowledged their broken seats.

“For us, it was upsetting and demoralizing, but apparently not for JetBlue,” he said.

JetBlue immediately provided a piddling $400 credit for future travel, less than 8 percent of their cost. Besides, the Stevenses, who live in Exeter, N.H., say any credit was worthless because they’re not interested in ever flying JetBlue again.

JetBlue, in reply to my questions about the Stevenses, answered in general terms, saying Mint customers who discover their seats are broken (a “rare event,” the airline says) sometimes opt to stay in those seats to “utilize the rest of the Mint experience, including food and beverage services and much more personal space.”

But the Stevenses had no option other than to remain in their broken seats. They didn’t opt to stay in Mint for the sake of better food and extra space. They got stuck there.

After I got involved, JetBlue upped its offer to the Stevenses from $400 to $1,400 — still in credits, not cash.

I think that’s still quite insufficient.

The airline's premier "Mint" class touts "personalized, award-winning service" featuring lie-flat seats on its website. Joe Raedle/Getty

I wrote back that JetBlue’s revised offer seemed “shabby treatment of an 83-year-old couple.”

JetBlue then indicated it was open to further negotiations: “What I’ll do is have a member of our customer service team call them shortly to further work this out.”

That’s the last I heard from JetBlue.

I don’t think it’s terribly complex to work out a settlement. With the help of the Stevenses’ travel agent I found out the current cost for two to fly coach to LA and back is just under $2,000. The difference between what the Stevenses actually paid ($5,200) and the cheapest tickets ($2,000) is $3,200. I think JetBlue owes them at least that amount, and probably more — in cash.

Keep in mind it was the airline that caused this fiasco by failing to keep its seats in good working order. And this was no last-minute discovery of an equipment breakdown. The airline knew three of the seats it had sold to the Stevenses were broken at least a day in advance of their flight when it unsuccessfully attempted to contact them.

Before my involvement, the Stevenses were turned down three times in their demands for greater compensation.

In its first rejection, JetBlue said it tried to contact the Stevenses before their flight, apparently to let them know their seats were broken and to discuss options. JetBlue said it also paged the Stevenses at Logan but got no response.

Wally said he did not hear a page at Logan and that no alternatives were discussed once he and Meredith checked in or when they arrived at their seats — or at any other time.

JetBlue also said it sent emails to Wally the day before the flight. Wally said he didn’t get those emails because, he later learned, his travel agent had given JetBlue an incorrectly spelled email address.

By failing to respond, JetBlue apparently concluded, the Stevenses willingly opted to sit in broken seats to enjoy the other Mint perks.

A second appeal was summarily denied. And in its third reply JetBlue’s corporate office said it was deferring to the judgments made on the spot by the flight crew to give the Stevenses a $400 credit.

This is not my first go-around with JetBlue. Last year, I wrote that JetBlue had made it nearly impossible for Ed and Kathy Colbert of Peabody to get fairly compensated for a checked bag the airline had lost.

The lost bag ruined the couple’s vacation on Hilton Head Island. Then JetBlue repeatedly gave the couple confusing and contradictory information on how to get compensated, or ignored them. This went on for almost a year.

After I got involved, JetBlue finally began to negotiate. Ed remained firm in his demand for a little more than $3,800, which included compensation for their ruined vacation and $800 for the many hours the couple had put into fighting JetBlue.

JetBlue eventually met Ed’s demand with a combination of cash and vouchers for future travel. It was a good example of the kind of corporate accountability consumers should demand.

If you get something less than what you paid for, you have a right to fair compensation. It may not come easily, but it’s worth the fight.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him @spmurphyboston.