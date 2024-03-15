‘Drinks to go’ could become permanent, but packies are pushing back

With the latest extension set to expire at the end of March, the House of Representatives included language in a supplemental budget to make this modification to the state’s long-standing alcohol license laws permanent, alongside another change that makes it easier for restaurants to serve alcohol outside.

In previous debates, the fight was over whether to allow restaurants to continue to sell drinks-to-go on a temporary basis. Now, after three extensions, the fight is over whether to make the change permanent.

The restaurant and package store industries are facing off again on Beacon Hill over the fate of “drinks-to-go” policies that the Legislature first put in place to help restaurants through the pandemic.

Liquor store owners are fighting back, with a number of them calling their senators to argue that continuing “cocktails-to-go,” as the option is often called, gives preferential treatment to one industry while hurting another. Their argument: The Legislature would be continuing to allow restaurants to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption, while not allowing stores to sell alcohol for on-premise drinking. Many of them feared this supposedly temporary change to help restaurants through a tough time would become permanent. And now, those fears could be coming to fruition.

“There was a sunset clause,” said Ben Weiner, co-owner of four Sav-Mor Spirits stores just north of Boston. “And then the sun never set.”

The debate goes back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the state Legislature allowed restaurants to sell beer, wine, and spirits along with takeout orders. After then-governor Charlie Baker rescinded the state of emergency in 2021, lawmakers extended drinks-to-go and outdoor dining to help restaurants recover from the pandemic.

There were always restrictions: Orders are capped at 64 ounces of spirits, 192 ounces of beer, and two bottles of wine, and consumers must order food to purchase alcohol-to-go. These limits would be baked into the permanent law, if the Senate agrees with the House.

As state officials began mulling this permanent change, Rob Mellion, executive director of the Massachusetts Package Stores Association, launched another lobbying campaign to squash the idea.

His group’s independent markets and liquor stores are already struggling in the face of increased competition from big-box stores along with small-bottle bans at the town level, the state ban on flavored tobacco, and the threat of an online state lottery. Mellion argues that package store owners offer an important defense against the sale of alcohol to minors, and that the quantities allowed for to-go sale in Massachusetts state law are unusually high compared to what other states allow.

Allowing "cocktails-to-go" emerged as a pandemic-era change to state law to help restaurants weather the Covid-era downturn. Now a move to make that change permanent is facing resistance from package liquor stores. DebeeTlumacki

“We’re not being silent,” Mellion said. “Our members, many of which are minority owned businesses, are fighting for their lives. ... No one on Beacon Hill appears to be thinking this through because the focus is only on helping the restaurants. They’re not acknowledging the fact that anybody else could possibly be struggling right now.”

Steve Clark, head of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, has responded with a lobbying campaign of his own. As with MassPack, Clark’s group testified at a recent legislative hearing on the issue and has been waging a grassroots campaign to encourage members to call their legislators — in their case, by urging lawmakers to make the pandemic-era changes permanent.

Clark said he doubts the measure has had a big negative impact on most package stores, in large part because alcohol is typically more expensive at restaurants than in stores. The cocktails-to-go option has been used most frequently by Chinese restaurants and Mexican restaurants, to sell Mai Tais and margaritas, respectively, he said. Should lawmakers make the change permanent, Clark said a number of restaurants would spend the money to update their systems and menus to offer the option to their customers.

“It’s not a major revenue generator, but it’s a ‘some revenue’ generator,” Clark said. “It’s a little bit of revenue that’s available to restaurants at a time when it’s really hard to make a profit.”

The push for permanent cocktails-to-go has been a major priority nationwide for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. DISCUS lobbyist Andy Deloney said consumers have now generally become accustomed to having the option of buying drinks-to-go. DISCUS reports that 24 states enacted laws to permanently allow cocktails-to-go since the start of the pandemic, while eight others still allow it on a temporary basis.

With time running out on another one-year extension in Massachusetts, the Senate will likely make a decision within the next two weeks. Senate leaders declined to comment, other than to say they’re carefully reviewing the House bill. When the topic came up last year, the Senate initially did not endorse a cocktails-to-go extension but in the end went along with a House-backed continuance. Should this measure make it to Governor Maura Healey’s desk, she will likely sign it: Healey included it in her own city-and-town assistance bill that she announced at the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Municipal Association in January.

MMA executive director Adam Chapdelaine said his group’s members appreciate the outdoor dining and cocktails-to-go options, to help their local business districts. He said the MMA has not heard concerns from local law enforcement officials.

“It has served as one of the various tools in keeping our restaurants strong throughout the pandemic,” Chapdelaine said of cocktails-to-go. “There’s a lot of attention rightfully paid to the vibrance restaurants bring to downtown areas.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.