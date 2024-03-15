As summer nears, judge’s ruling could spell trouble for Nantucket short-term rentals

The decision Thursday by Massachusetts Land Court Judge Michael D. Vhay casts uncertainty over the fate of the many island properties that are regularly rented out during the summer season. Vhay ruled in favor of a Nantucket homeowner who sued her neighbors and the town in 2022, finding that her neighbors’ “principal use” of their property for short-term rentals violated the zoning rules for that neighborhood.

A court ruling this week could force Nantucket to restrict short-term rentals, the latest wrinkle in the exclusive island’s multiyear battle over the right of homeowners to lease out their properties in this notoriously housing-starved town.

Advertisement

The ruling could compel Nantucket to take a firmer stand on regulating short-term rentals than it typically has in the past, and local leaders say the town’s decision could have major implications across the island, where short-term rentals figure prominently in the economy.

“A lot of people have been lulled to sleep, not realizing that the court was going to step in and tell them how to run their tourist industry. That has now happened and, may I say, it’s a disaster,” said Robert E. McLaughlin, a lawyer for Peter and Linda Grape, the defendants in the lawsuit. The Grapes charge as much as $8,000 per week for their four-bedroom home in summer, according to court documents.

The case now heads back to the Nantucket Zoning Board of Appeals, which has 45 days to start deliberations on whether short-term rentals could be a permissible “accessory,” or secondary, use for the property.

But Nina Pickering-Cook, a lawyer who represented plaintiff Catherine Ward, said the zoning board should not be swayed by the accessory use argument. In her lawsuit, Ward complained of a stream of noisy vacationers at her neighbors’ house.

“This decision is a really good thing for the housing stock on Nantucket, I think it’s a good thing for neighborhood character on Nantucket, and I think it will bring a lot of peace to many folks who’ve been very disturbed about the proliferation of exclusive short-term rentals on Nantucket,” Pickering-Cook said. “There’s great hope that this will help slow that down dramatically.”

Advertisement

It’s the latest development in a long-running imbroglio on the tiny island, famed for its concentration of extremely wealthy second-home owners and frequented by celebrities such as President Biden and Bill Belichick. On one side are those who believe the rise of short-term rentals is worsening Nantucket’s housing crisis and threatens the island’s year-round viability.

On the other side are those who say short-term rentals — often advertised on platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO — are necessary to support Nantucket’s substantial tourist trade and provide income that some homeowners use to hold onto their properties.

A chief concern now is how the debate will affect bookings for this summer on the island, where data show the median single-family home last year sold for nearly $2.4 million. While uncertainty remains, McLaughlin said he believes the judgment won’t disrupt the many rental contracts already on the books.

“That would be very unfair for a lot of people,” he said.

Steven Cohen, a local attorney and short-term rental proponent, agreed that vacationers planning to visit Nantucket this summer likely need not fret, as the opportunity for the town to appeal the decision and the pending Zoning Board of Appeals proceedings could take some time to conclude.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t see how a final decision would be issued anytime soon,” he said.

Still, the ruling has concerned many on the island.

“We didn’t expect the ruling to go this way or this far, and now the town is scrambling and voters will be scrambling,” said Kathy Baird, co-founder and president of Nantucket Together, a citizens group that supports short-term rentals. “It’s a tough situation for the town.”

Nantucket town officials declined to comment on the ruling.

But the lawsuit isn’t the only way this issue may be resolved. Four times since 2021, Nantucket Town Meeting voters have shot down proposals to regulate short-term rentals. The next Town Meeting, scheduled for May 7, includes a zoning bylaw amendment that would expressly permit short-term rentals in all residential districts, said Cohen, who is sponsoring the article.

If voters were to pass the measure, which would require a two-thirds majority, the judgment in the lawsuit would be rendered moot, said Cohen.

“Judge Vhay is saying, ‘Hey, if you want this decided, it’s either going to be by me, or fix your zoning bylaw,’” said Cohen. “I expect that the voters would prefer to make a decision locally, and that decision will get made on May 7.”

In 2022, there were about 9,100 rooms available to rent on a short-term basis in Nantucket, and 840 rooms at hotels and inns, according to research by The UMass Donahue Institute.

Advertisement

But not everyone agrees that short-term rentals are vital for the town’s tourism economy. ACK•Now, a nonprofit that advocates for restrictions on short-term rentals and proposed measures to that effect in 2021 and 2022, released an economic impact study in October that estimated short-term renters contributed $11 million, or 1 percent of all expenditures, to the island in 2022.

ACK•Now did not respond to a request for comment.

Regardless of which side they’re on, virtually everyone on Nantucket wants to make short-term rental regulations work for their beloved island, said Matt Fee, a select board member.

“What our community is struggling to find is a balance between unlimited and increasing commercialization — turning homes into mini-hotels,” Fee said, “and regulations that are so strict they harm existing homeowners.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6. Esha Walia can be reached at esha.walia@globe.com.