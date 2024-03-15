“We saw a 58 percent drop in arrivals following the wildfires,” said Sherry Duong, executive director of the Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau. “Visitor arrivals are still down about a quarter compared to a year ago, but this is a strong and steady recovery from August.”

Late last summer, we were planning a winter family trip to Maui. We had lodging and flights booked. And then the wildfires hit, devastating Lahaina, one of the island’s major tourist spots, destroying more than 2,200 buildings and several historic landmarks. The ongoing news was dire, the headlines were grim, and dozens of people had lost their lives. Maui on fire. Historic Lahaina has burnt down. We quickly canceled our plans. (Thank you, travel insurance.) And, we haven’t rebooked.

Were we too hasty in canceling our plans? Did we overreact? What should you do if a disaster hits a destination you were planning to visit? Should you go or should you stay?

We spoke with Matt Berna at Intrepid Travel, Justin Francis, cofounder and CEO of Responsible Travel, Julia Simpson, president and CEO of World Travel & Tourism Council, and Sherry Duong, executive director of the Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau, to get their advice.

Disasters can lead to significant decreases in tourism for the affected area, often for years beyond recovery. Can traveling to destinations in need make a difference?

Berna: Every situation is different but when a destination is struck by disaster, the return of travel can absolutely make a massive difference. These communities don’t want an economic disaster to follow any natural disasters, they need your tourism dollars to help them to rebuild.

Francis: For a destination in crisis, losing tourists can pile one disaster atop another. That revenue can be vital in helping a place rebuild. It’s understandable to rule out traveling to a place hit by disaster, but it isn’t always necessary. Where safe to do so, sticking to your plans could make a genuinely positive difference to local communities.

Simpson: Absolutely, visiting destinations after the initial recovery phase can have a very meaningful impact if it is done in a sensitive manner. By choosing to travel there, you are contributing to the local economy and aiding the community’s long-term recovery.

Duong: Visiting respectfully and mindfully is the most gracious and generous way you can help Maui residents and businesses right now.

What's the top tip when visiting a destination recovering from a disaster? Visit, eat, and stay at local establishments, keeping much needed money in the local economy. Mathieu Duchier/Hawaii Tourism Authority

How soon should you visit an area after a disaster?

Francis: There’s no single right answer — every destination, every crisis, will differ. Travelers should consider government, tourist board, and local advice, as well as practical issues and local sentiment. It’s also important to remember that crises are often localized. Last year’s earthquake in Morocco was devastating. But much of the country remained perfectly safe for travel, and dependent on it. Some travel itineraries were adapted, others could go ahead as planned, and the resounding message from our local partners was: “please visit.”

Simpson: The timing of your visit should be considered carefully. It’s advisable to wait until the acute recovery phase is complete and local authorities have deemed the area safe for visitors. Recognizing that no two emergencies are the same and understanding the geography is crucial — an event in one part of a country does not necessarily impact the entire nation or region.

What factors should you consider in canceling or not canceling your trip to an affected area?

Berna: It’s important to consult your local foreign travel advisory when considering if travel to a destination is permitted or appropriate for you. We highly recommend postponing or rebooking to another region rather than canceling altogether.

Francis: Check official advice, which can impact your travel insurance. Take account of local advice, needs, and sensitivities. Talk with your operator, and ask whether your itinerary can still go ahead in full or will need altering, whether accommodation and other aspects are impacted. There are practical decisions and personal ones. How will you feel, will you be comfortable?

Simpson: Several factors should influence your decision, including prioritizing safety, ensuring essential services are operational, supporting the local economy, and confirming the community’s readiness to welcome tourists. Seeking official guidance and advice from your travel agent can provide specific insights tailored to your destination.

Duong: Whether or not to cancel travel plans depends on the reason for your travel, which could include visiting family and friends, business, personal healing, or wanting to give back and contribute. There were a number of visitors who came to Maui within the first few months after the wildfires specifically wanting to help and volunteer.

Tourists visit a local family in Morocco. Connecting and supporting the local community is especially important when the community is recovering from a disaster. Intrepid Travel

What should you consider when visiting a destination that has recently suffered a disaster?

Berna: It’s important to be compassionate and considerate when visiting a destination that’s healing from disaster. Consider supporting and buying local as much as possible, and be patient; many of these communities are eager to welcome you back but they are likely rebuilding and need some time to get back to full pace. You can also consider donating to causes that directly benefit communities in recovery if you can.

Francis: Your visit might well be supporting local communities — and be welcomed — but local feelings around tourism at that time could nonetheless be strongly divided. You’re visiting a place that others call home and they’ve been through a great deal. Just be sensitive to that and travel responsibly. And, if you can, stay in a local-owned accommodation — and keep as much of your money in local hands as possible. Having an experienced local guide is invaluable. They can offer insights into sensitivities, and reliable advice on where to go, where to avoid, and local-owned restaurants and activity providers where your money will stay in the community where it’s really needed.

Duong: It’s important to pack kindness, grace, and patience with the understanding that the people have suffered great losses. Also, participating in volunteer programs is a tremendous and meaningful way to connect with the community and learn about the culture. Examples of opportunities in Maui include Feed My Sheep and Maui Food Bank; planting native trees at Kipuka Olowalu, and marine debris monitoring with Pacific Whale Foundation, to name a few.

There are so many mixed messages about destinations following a disaster. Where can tourists find the most accurate and up-to-date information?

Francis: It can be very hard to navigate. Try not to take headlines at face value and immediately cancel — the picture can be far more nuanced, and the crisis may be highly localized within a country. Obviously, government advice could dictate what’s possible and practical. Also, look at what the destination’s official tourist board advises. And a reputable, experienced local operator — staff who live and work in the destination — would be an invaluable source of information.

Duong: For the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about a destination’s reopening following a disaster, we recommend official sources, in our case, the official travel website of the Hawaiian Islands, www.gohawaii.com.

