Minnie Driver says she was ‘totally heartbroken’ by split with Matt Damon before 1998 Oscars

Fans on social media noted that Driver looked distraught in the clip, prompting the actress to comment about what went down between her and Damon, as the pair briefly dated after meeting on the set of ”Good Will Hunting.” She explained that Damon had broken up with her just a “few weeks” before that moment and had attended the award show with a new girlfriend.

The actress stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week and was asked about her break-up with Damon. Their former relationship resurfaced on social media in a clip that went viral , showing Damon and Ben Affleck celebrating their Oscars win for best original screenplay in 1998. Meanwhile, Driver looks on as the pair go up to accept the award.

As Oscars season comes to a close, Minnie Driver is looking back on her past romance with “Good Will Hunting” co-star Matt Damon and their heartbreaking split before the 1998 Academy Awards.

“I was devastated,” Driver wrote. “I wish I could have celebrated more as it was an amazing moment for all of us, and for this wonderful film!”

The actress revealed to Hudson that she was “totally heartbroken” by the situation back in 1998. Driver admitted that she commented on the clip because it was a “raw” and “vulnerable” moment that she had never seen on video until it popped up online.

“When I commented, I hadn’t seen the clip. I don’t know that I’d ever seen it,” Driver said. “I’d never seen my face, the reaction when they won and they cut to me, because it was a camera right in the face of the poor, young 25-year-old girl who’s about to burst into tears.”

Looking back on the moment, Driver wishes she could give her younger self a hug and some helpful advice.

“From this vantage point, 20-20 vision much later in my life, I wish I could have told her, ‘Honey, it’s cool,’” Driver said. “You can celebrate and life’s going to be great and beautiful and hard and amazing. You’re going to love again. It’ll be fine.”

