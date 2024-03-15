Restaurant deals to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in and around Boston ☘️

AROMA JOE’S At all locations throughout March, the Maine-based coffee chain is featuring two new drinks, the shamrock macchiato (with shamrock sprinkles) and the Green Thumb AJ’s Rush, made with the company’s signature energy drink. On the holiday itself, any purchase of a 24 ounce or larger beverage will be served with a St. Patrick’s Day sticker. March 1-31. For more information on locations and hours, visit aromajoes.com

It’s no secret Boston shows up for St. Patrick’s Day. Dating back to the 1700s, Bostonians celebrate the holiday as a gesture of goodwill toward Irish immigrants and to honor the memory of the Patron Saint of Ireland.

SUGAR FACTORY BOSTON The Boston Sugar Factory location is rolling out a St. Patrick’s Day menu with more than two dozen new food and drink items. There are a variety of green dishes, including leprechaun green sliders and shamrock spinach linguine, as well as new alcoholic drinks and many Lucky Charms-infused dessert specials. March 1-31, hours vary. 101 South Market St, Boston. sf1.sugarfactory.com/boston-ma

UNION SQUARE DONUTS SPECIAL MENU Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with donuts, pizza rolls, and more courtesy of Union Square Donuts. Four of the store’s locations — in Somerville, Brookline, and Cambridge — are offering a special menu for the holiday, which includes six new donuts, cinnamon rolls, and savory treats. Available on March 17. Prices vary. For more information on locations and hours, visit unionsquaredonuts.com

TRIBUTE TO “DERRY GIRLS” Sláinte! Noir Bar at The Charles Hotel in Harvard Square is hosting a week-long homage to the Netflix sitcom about growing up in Northern Ireland during the end of The Troubles. Specialty drinks will be offered, including “Erin’s Diary,” named for the show’s protagonist, as well as Irish cuisine like lamb shepherd’s pie, served with mashed potatoes and soda bread. March 11-17. Hours/prices vary. 1 Bennett St., Cambridge. noir-bar.com

A Jell-O shots at City Tap House. Handout

CITY TAP HOUSE This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, City Tap House has an assortment of drink specials, including green-laced Hero95 beer Jell-O shots. Their food menu features Irish cuisine with a twist, such as corned beef hash benedict. Saturday will also feature live music from DJ J-Wall from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 15-17, 10 Boston Wharf Road, Boston. www.citytap.com

VICTORY POINT The waterfront eatery has select food and drink options to ring in St Patrick’s Day. At the bar, Victory Point is offering four specialty drinks for $12 each, including an Irish iced coffee and Jameson whiskey sour. The restaurant is also offering a $22 special that comes with cabbage, corned beef, and a glass of Guinness. Drink special: March 15-17, hours vary. Food special: March 17 only, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 332 Victory Road, Quincy. victorypointmb.com

A Guinness at Victory Point. Handout

ST. PADDY’S DAY PARTY AT KOWLOON Head over to Kowloon Restaurant for a Chinese food buffet, live music, and an Irish costume contest on St Patrick’s Day eve. Patrons can enjoy a Kowloon dinner along with live music from WildFire, who will play at 8:30 p.m. The restaurant will also be offering prizes for those decked out in their best Irish attire. March 16, doors open at 6:30 p.m. $15 for concert ticket only, $35 for concert, reserved seating, and buffet. 948 Broadway, Saugus. www.kowloonrestaurant.com

BUTTERMILK & BOURBON To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Buttermilk & Bourbon will host a “Green Brunch” on March 17 at both their Back Bay and Watertown locations. The special features an a la carte menu, complete with green food and cocktail specials. March 17, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Back Bay location, 160 Commonwealth Ave., and Watertown location, 100 Arsenal Yard Blvd., Watertown. buttermilkbourbongroup.com

A specialty cocktail to be featured at Buttermilk & Bourbon. Buttermilk & Bourbon

STEPHANIE’S ON NEWBURY All day long at the upscale American restaurant located on Newbury Street, diners can enjoy both Guinness braised corned wagyu beef, paired with mustard seed sauce and charred cabbage, as well as an Irish mocha. For brunch only, Stephanie’s is offering a frozen grasshopper as well as an Irish skillet meal, with two eggs, bangers (sausage), roasted tomatoes, mushroom, black Irish bacon, baked beans, and roasted potatoes. March 17, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. 190 Newbury St., Boston. stephaniesonnewbury.com

SUMMER SHACK Summer Shack locations in Back Bay and Cambridge are serving a traditional boiled dinner special on March 17. The meal features a 10-day brined corned beef recipe served alongside boiled beets, carrots, parsnips, rutabaga, cabbage, onions, cabbage, potatoes, mustard pickles, and horseradish. March 17, Summer Shack Boston, 50 Dalton St., and Summer Shack Cambridge, 149 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge. summershackrestaurant.com

Summer Shack's Boiled Dinner Special being served March 17. Summer Shack





Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy. Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.