Find a home where everybody knows your name

SQUARE FEET 1,295

CONDO FEE $300 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $295,000 in 2011

PROS This first-floor unit in a 1905 three-decker is about a dozen doors down from the Brendan Behan Pub, which hosts Irish sessions on Saturdays. Enter from the front porch, and the living room at right (across from an office) has bay windows, ceiling medallion, and electric fireplace. Down the hall, there’s a powder room and a second bath with shower and laundry on the left, across from two bedrooms with transom windows. The kitchen in back has wood-look floor tile, a breakfast nook with built-in benches, and access to a private porch and shared backyard. A dining room-turned-bedroom across the hall has glass doors to the porch. The unit includes basement storage and one driveway spot. CONS In need of some upkeep and updates.

The living space of 406 Centre Street #1, Jamaica Plain. Handout

Dora Aja, The Realty Store, 857-251-0892, dorasellshouses@gmail.com

$829,000

1249 CAMBRIDGE STREET #3 / CAMBRIDGE

The living space of 1249 Cambridge Street #3, Cambridge. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,156

CONDO FEE $378 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $490,000 in 2013

PROS Set in an 1884 mixed-use building in the heart of Inman Square, this top-floor unit is steps from restaurants and cafes, small shops selling everything from ice cream to yarn, and the cozy Druid Pub, which hosts multiple Irish sessions each week. Across the entry hall, the kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, a laundry closet, and a skylight. French doors open to a living room with 12-foot ceilings, exposed brick, refinished wood floors, and bay windows with a built-in bench seat and storage. Three bedrooms — one with exposed brick, all with recessed lights and transom windows over the doors — share an updated bath with Tuscan-toned tile. There’s additional storage in the basement. CONS No off-street parking or outdoor space.

The kitchen of 1249 Cambridge Street #3, Cambridge. Handout

Louise Olson, BHHS Robert Paul Properties, 617-470-5077, lolson@robertpaul.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.