Readers have much to say about Maine basketball sensation Cooper Flagg

Great article (“He’s Got Next,” January 28). My dad came from northern Maine. No HS football there — too cold and the snow starts too early. Basketball is king in area high schools. I’m so happy for the Flagg boys and wish them much success!!

Thinking how Red Auerbach would be scheming to get Cooper Flagg on the Celtics. After I heard he was going to Duke I tried to work up some dislike. Can’t do it. Cooper is the real deal and wish him well wherever he ends up.

autocarr

By watching clips from the 1985-1986 Celtics, the Flagg brothers had the perfect team/players to emulate.... Very insightful of Mom.

Gluscabi 3

Obviously, [Cooper Flagg] is stellar and has already learned a lot of useful life skills. Sports are great for that. It sounds like he has a strong support system. I hope they help him keep his head on straight and he joins the pantheon of the greats of New England basketball.

LK_in_Salem

A Drop in the Ocean

Thinking long term and envisioning the “landscape” of possibilities downstream is pretty exciting (“Lessons for New England from Iceland’s ‘Silicon Valley of Cod,’” February 4)! I like the sustainability of using every part of the fish. It’s the “use it up” piece of recycling. It does take many expert disciplines to start up each product/business. It’s a seafood business incubator. What a concept!

quasi

How hypocritical of The Boston Globe to laud Iceland’s fishing industry. Iceland recently allowed a ban on commercial whaling to expire in 2023 due in part to the introduction of “better equipment,” and the whales of this world will continue to suffer and die. That Iceland is allowing this to continue — in large part for food tourism — is reprehensible. We would do better to seek the “transformative power” of co-existing with these magnificent animals.

Charles C. Blackmore

Weymouth

Cost of Doing Business

Individual owners should not own the liquor license (“Boston’s Liquor License Problem,” February 4). The license should be the property of the city and available, after a suitability review, for a nominal fee, just like any other license. This system is crazy and needs to be abolished.

Thomas1956

This is one of the most regressive regulations on the books. If you travel to cities in other parts of the country where liquor licenses are available at a reasonable cost you will find an abundance of locally owned wonderful pubs, cafes, and restaurants. The liquor license price is an anchor holding back all entrepreneurs. This regulation is government at its worst; repressive, archaic, and self-serving.

Prof 1

Since the cost of these licenses needs to be covered by revenue, [restaurant owners are] probably adding a dollar to the cost of every drink sold in a new place. Other towns don’t have them, so these fees effectively become a tax on people who go to Boston restaurants.

JXVI

It’s crazy how backward the Boston area is from the standpoint of liquor licenses. So, what can those of us that don’t live in the Boston voting area who want to help with the situation, do? If someone started a GoFundMe page for these enterprising neighborhood men, Rufus, Jarvis, and Levi, I would contribute in a minute.

Suzanne Rowe

Wellesley





These guys are obviously not asking for a handout; just a more level playing field. They’ve already invested their own resources and sweat equity into this venture. Boston’s got a hole in it’s game with the current system and this [bill that Boston City Council has proposed to the state Legislature] appears to be a nice, neat plug that would benefit everyone in these neighborhoods.

BalancedChat

Am I the only one who tried to follow the labyrinth (accompanying this story on the February 4 cover) and then realized it was impossible to get to the center? Well done.

Donna Kerry

Malden

