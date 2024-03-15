Five things to do around Boston, March 18-24

Travel back in time to Germany’s Roaring Twenties with Max Raabe and Palast Orchester’s Dream A Little Dream at Symphony Hall. The 12-piece orchestra will play big-band music from Germany as well as hits by American composers Irving Berlin and Cole Porter. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39. celebrityseries.org

Wednesday

Eggstravaganza

Celebrate the arrival of spring at Easter Bunny’s Spring Bash at Bierman Autism Centers in Needham. Event highlights include sensory-friendly activities such as an egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, flower pot painting, and more. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free. RSVP required. biermanautism.com

Wednesday

Advertisement

Drink Mixer

Discover the art of cocktails at a Spirit Infusions Class at the Industrious Spirit Company in Providence. Learn about ingredients and mix-ins while creating a signature concoction. Return home with a bottle of vodka and ingredients. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 21+. $40. iscospirits.com

Sunday

Morning Salutation

Unwind during Cozy Yoga & Tea with Coolidge Yoga at Brookline Booksmith. The partner event includes an hour of therapeutic yoga taught by Tatyana Souza with Masha Leuner, followed by tea drinking and a showcase of bookstore collections from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Limited yoga mats available. Pre-registration required. $15. brooklinebooksmith.com

Opens Sunday

Pop Prism

Explore Korean pop culture at Hallyu! The Korean Wave Exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibit features 250 multi-sensory art pieces, such as posters, props, and more. Featured pieces include K-pop outfits designed by Park Sohee and Minju Kim, a needlework piece by Kyungah Ham, and the MFA’s Korean art collection. Through July 28. $34 adults, $17 ages 7-17. General admission included in ticket price. mfa.org

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.







