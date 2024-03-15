Blind date: ‘I ordered the garlic soup (I know, dating faux pas right there)’

Notable qualities: Speaks two languages fluently, is a citizen of three countries

AMANDA M. / 30 / attorney

Her exes say: The chaos of her purse and car rival that of a tornado.

What makes her a catch: She’s an amazing baker.

7 P.M. GROTTO, BOSTON

Made to Order

Giulio I freshened up, picked an outfit, and headed out.

Amanda I was rushing from work so I didn’t have much prep time, but blasted music — specifically anything I could belt out loud in my car.

Giulio I got there early, so I was sat at our table. I knew she was my date when she greeted me by name.

Amanda I got there early but didn’t want to be first so I waited in my car until it was about two minutes early.

Giulio Will you laugh if I say the first thing I noticed was her hair, that it seemed to have a blond highlight? And she had brown eyes and a bright smile that seemed to light up a room? Cheesy, but true.

Amanda I was glad to see he looked to be about my age and looked nice and normal.

Bowled Over

Giulio She seemed perfectly at ease. I was feeling a little jealous about it. We talked about our jobs, life experiences, interests, and so forth.

Amanda I told him how I picked the restaurant and he talked about how his dad is Italian so he has high standards for the exact type of food we were there for.

Giulio Honestly, we were having so much fun talking, it’s a miracle we actually managed to eat.

Amanda We talked about a bunch of things. We both really like to travel. He has a very international family, which I thought was very interesting. He speaks Spanish fluently. His dad is Italian but grew up in Chile, and his mom is from Spain.

Giulio I ordered the garlic soup (I know, dating faux pas right there) and the tagliatelle. She ordered [an arugula] salad, and the gnocchi with short rib. We shared a tiramisu.

Amanda I thought the food and service at Grotto were five stars. Everything was delicious; the atmosphere was perfect for good conversation.

Giulio We seemed to share a sense of humor and an ease of conversation; it never really got stilted or awkward.

Amanda I think we had a lot in common, but our personalities were very different. I didn’t feel romantic chemistry, but I don’t think that means there wasn’t a connection. The conversation was a great, positive vibe.

Spooning It Up

Giulio We left the restaurant in the midst of conversation. She had parked close so I had inadvertently escorted to her vehicle before I could offer to, as is my norm.

Amanda He walked me to my car, which was very sweet. He was very much a gentleman the entire night.

Giulio I did ask for her number, which she provided.

Amanda I thanked him for dinner, we hugged, and I drove away.

Giulio Who knows? I wouldn’t be opposed.

Amanda I don’t think it was a love match. He wasn’t my cup of tea romantically, but I would definitely recommend him to my single friends.

Giulio / A

Amanda / B-

