R.I. pediatrician accused of molesting 7-year-old girl

The girl is known to Healey, but is not a patient, according to court records.

Dr. David S. Healey, 51, of Barrington, who is licensed to practice in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail Friday on a charge of first-degree child molestation, sexual assault.

A spokesman for Rhode Island Department of Health confirmed Friday that the state has been in touch with law enforcement. Healey “is not practicing at this time. The matter is under review with our investigatory and licensing teams,” said Health Department spokesman Joseph Wendelken.

The police investigation began in late January, when the girl’s mother noticed that the child was acting strangely, according to an affidavit supporting an arrest warrant. The mother told police that the girl told her there was something going on with Healey and pointed to her private area, according to the affidavit.

The mother brought her daughter to the Aubin Child Protection Center at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, which assesses and treats children who may be victims of sexual and other kinds of abuse, and then went to the Barrington police.

Over the course of the investigation, the girl disclosed at the Aubin Center and to a psychotherapist that she had been sexually abused, according to the affidavit. Police allege that Healey also disclosed to two medical professionals that he’d molested the girl, according to the affidavit.

Detective Joshua Melo drew up a warrant for second-degree child molestation, and Healey was arrested on Thursday. The charge was changed to first-degree child molestation, sexual assault, when Healey was arraigned in District Court in Providence on Friday.

Judge Stephen Isherwood ordered Healey held without bail and to have no contact with the child or any other minors. No plea was entered, as is customary for felony cases at District Court.

Healey’s lawyer, John Harwood, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Healey’s medical license in Rhode Island expires in June and his license in Massachusetts expires in May, and he does not have any disciplinary actions against him, according to records kept by the Rhode Island Health Department and the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine. He has been listed at offices in North Providence and Worcester, Mass.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.