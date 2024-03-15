Former head of English learner programs files whistleblower lawsuit against Boston Public Schools, alleging discrimination and retaliation

Kapur initially shared her concerns with supervisors in Fall 2021 and then was planning to meet with the US Department of Justice, which has been monitoring BPS for more than a decade because of non-compliance issues with English learner programs. But two days before her scheduled meeting, BPS placed Kapur on administrative leave in an attempt to silence her and eventually forced her to resign , according to the lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court.

Aketa Narang Kapur, who briefly served as an assistant superintendent in Boston Public Schools, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the district Friday, alleging she was discriminated and retaliated against for raising concerns about moving more than 200 English learners into general education classrooms without the appropriate supports.

Advertisement

Kapur, who is of South Asian descent, is among a growing number of current and former BPS employees who have accused BPS of discriminating against educators of color and targeting them with discipline and dismissal, often after pointing out how BPS policies and practices discriminate against students and families.

“BPS is not just failing our families and our students, but it’s inappropriately using its power as an employer,” Kapur told the Globe Friday. “They’re failing our whole community in targeting educators of color or those advocating for racially and linguistically diverse communities by this use of retaliatory actions.”

The lawsuit contends BPS concocted false charges to sideline Kapur, accusing her of “procurement irregularities” when she tried securing donated laptops for her employees around the time she was raising her concerns. Kapur was the fifth person to lead the troubled English learners department over a three-year period. Prior to her ouster, she had a “spotless personnel record,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed on Kapur’s behalf by Lawyers for Civil Rights and Pontikes Law, LLC.

Advertisement

Kapur is seeking to be reinstated to BPS as an assistant superintendent or to a similar position, an unspecified amount of compensation for back wages and emotional distress, and punitive damages. But she emphasized in her interview her real motivation for filing the lawsuit is “to shine a light on linguistic justice for our students and families.”

BPS and Drew Echelson, the district’s chief of schools and accountability who also is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, declined to comment, a BPS spokesman said. Kapur had raised her concerns with Echelson, according to the lawsuit, and instead of addressing them he sought to remove her.

Many English learners have among the lowest achievement results in BPS and among the highest dropout rates.

Wrongfully placing English learners into general education classrooms were among the original violations that got BPS into trouble with the Justice Department, resulting in a 2010 settlement agreement in which BPS promised to bring all services into compliance with federal law. But it continues to struggle to fulfill its legal obligations.

Placing students who lack English fluency in general education classrooms has increasingly emerged as a concern. Last fall, BPS announced a new plan to integrate more English learners into traditional classrooms, prompting over half of the School Committee’s English learners task force to resign in protest out of concern that students will flounder academically. BPS says it is consulting with the Justice Department on the plan.

In ousting Kapur, BPS dug deep into her time in BPS, where she had worked for 16 years, and examined her ties with a private tutoring company she had started several years ago with another BPS teacher to help educators of color pass the state’s licensing exams.

Advertisement

Kapur had received permission from BPS and filed appropriate state ethics disclosure forms to operate the company, which served BPS educators, while also working for the district on teacher licensing initiatives particular as it related to educators serving English learners, according to the lawsuit.

BPS liked the tutoring program so much that it eventually sought a state grant in 2019 to use some of its products as part of its own programs to help educators secure licenses, but the lawsuit said that Kapur was not involved with the grant request and out of abundance of caution she filed another ethics disclosure and eventually divested her interest from the program.

Two years later, as Kapur was starting her new duties as assistant superintendent, she turned to her former company seeking the donation of two laptops for her staff, according to the lawsuit; But Echelson and another BPS administrator blocked the transaction, saying she failed to follow the appropriate channels, even though Kapur contends in the lawsuit she received the appropriate internal approvals.

Following an investigation by internal and outside attorneys, Brenda Cassellius, who was superintendent at the time, eventually offered Kapur a choice of resignation or termination. Kapur resigned, which the lawsuit concluded amounted to a termination based on discrimination and retaliation.

Advertisement

Sophia Hall, a deputy litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, said her organization decided to get involved in hopes of stopping a climate of discrimination against educators of color in BPS and to compel BPS to provide English learners with better educational opportunities that comply with federal civil rights laws.

“We need the court to intervene here to make a real systemic change for her, for other educators, and for those students,” Hall said.





James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis.