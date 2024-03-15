Spotty, light showers on Friday will give way to a sunny start to the weekend

There’s a chance you’re waking up to patchy fog and light rain outside your window as a weak system brings morning showers through much of the region and Greater Boston. Areas of fog are likely north of the Mass Pike (I-90) through the morning as cool and warm air mix near the surface. Cold morning temperatures will be in place for cities and towns throughout northern New England, which may experience a burst of late winter snowfall or a wintry mix this morning.

An unsettled pattern is expected to close out the week with two rounds of precipitation in New England.

This first system should flare out by midday, with spotty, light showers lingering this afternoon. Rain totals should be marginal at best, with most areas seeing 0.1 to a quarter of an inch of rain, possibly a hair higher near Boston.

Two separate systems bring scattered rain and snow showers across New England Friday through Sunday. Pivotal Weather

Much of Friday evening will remain dry but with overcast skies.

The day’s high temperatures may dip slightly compared to Thursday, but still stay above the seasonal average. Boston and neighboring shorelines should reach the upper 40s, while more inland areas will see readings in the low 50s.

Saturday

After the cold front passes through to the southeast early Saturday morning, the stage is set for a calm Saturday across New England. A mix of sun and clouds will be the theme of the day as the region takes a quick break before the next system arrives. The day remains mostly dry, with a possible pop-up shower or two (in Southern New England) or flurry (in northern New England) from lingering energy between systems.

Temperatures stay more of the same, with a slight increase for folks across northern New England. Boston stays just under 50 degrees. The Cape falls cooler by settling into the low to mid-40s. Low 50s are expected across Providence, Worcester, Springfield, and Manchester, N.H. Mountainous New England will see highs Saturday in the low 40s.

Sunday

An incoming system riding the US-Canadian border will sweep across northern New England on Sunday, bringing the chance for a band or two of light showers to move into the region early morning and lasting through mid-afternoon. Rainfall totals should remain light with totals nearing a quarter of an inch. Parts of northern New England may see a quick snow shower or two.

Wind gusts of up to 20 to 30 miles per hour are possible most of the day Sunday with the second passing system Pivotal Weather

You may also notice the wind pick up a bit. This low-pressure system is smaller and steeper, with a tighter wind gradient. In other words, think of going down a slide — the steeper the slope, the faster you go. Winds for the most part will be more breezy, 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Sunday afternoon and evening will remain cloudy with a stray shower or two left in this system’s wake.

Weekend breakdown

St. Patrick’s Day: The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade steps off at 1 p.m., Sunday in South Boston. A passing system to the north will bring the chance for a brief shower to momentarily dampen the festivities Sunday afternoon, but with a little luck o’ the Irish, there may be no “rain on the parade.” Mostly cloudy skies will hold temperatures to the low 50s, but a pesky westerly breeze may hinder the fun with speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour and a few gusts to 30 miles per hour. Rain totals should be minimal if a shower passes through, barely registering a tenth of an inch.

Boston Metro: Friday’s chances of rain mainly occur after midnight to sunrise, and mostly clear out to start the workday. Rain totals will stay light, mainly ranging from a trace to a quarter of an inch, and not very disruptive. Overcast skies help keep temperatures cooler, settling in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday looks favorable with skies opening up for more sunshine paired with variable clouds as temperatures rebound to around 50 degrees. The wind will stay calm as well. However, by Sunday, the second system will bring a couple of bands of light rain through the city late morning through mid-afternoon as temperatures stay hovering in the low 50s. Rainfall totals will remain light, with trace amounts to a quarter inch. Wind will be noticeable as gusts reach up to 20 miles per hour from the south/southwest.

Southern New England: Much of the light rain Friday morning will pass before your alarm clock rings. But a few pockets of light rain and drizzle will linger behind the passing system throughout the morning commute, leaving behind mostly sprinkles. Cities along I-90 and north may see pockets of patchy fog, especially from Worcester to Springfield, then north into southern New Hampshire and Vermont. Visibility may be occasionally reduced, especially in lower-setting areas. Friday temps will settle around 50 degrees, with many settling a degree or two warmer. Periods of sun will welcome a warm-up Saturday with most of Rhode Island, Connecticut, and inland Massachusetts seeing highs jump back into the mid-50s. Overcast skies will work back into the region mid-afternoon ahead of the next system bringing scattered showers Sunday morning. Rain totals will also remain minor, but perhaps a quick flurry may be possible in the Berkshires. Winds Sunday may be gusty at times, 12 to 18 miles per hour from the west.

Cape Cod: Friday stays out gloomy for much of the southeastern part of the state, especially for Cape Cod and the Islands. Daily highs stay in the upper 40s for most, but possibly lower as passing showers near the Cape may have marginally more punch. Winds stay a touch breezier, 10 to 15 miles per hour, with showers maybe leaving behind nearly half an inch. Despite drying out Saturday with more sunshine, temperatures stay in the mid-40s with a pesky breeze. The Cape may miss out on Sunday showers with the second system passing north, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs increase slightly, reaching the upper 40s and despite staying mostly dry, breezy conditions will remain in place as winds push 15 to 20 miles per hour from the west.

Northern New England: Rain will stay more consistent throughout the day, with an isolated moderate downpour through midday. Cool rain should keep temperatures in the low to mid-40s, with higher elevations in New Hampshire and northeastern Maine barely reaching 40. Periods of snow showers and a wintry mix are possible, with a coating to 1 inch in lower elevations that should quickly melt due to warm grounds and a return back to rain. Mount Washington and Bethel, Maine, may see 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulate. Streaks of sunshine through broken clouds will help dry out the area Saturday, with warming temperatures to the 50-degree mark. New Hampshire mountains will remain in the mid-40s. Pockets of scattered light showers and flurries are expected to push through Sunday morning and last through sunset.

Ken Mahan can be reached at ken.mahan@globe.com. Follow him @kenmahantheweatherman.