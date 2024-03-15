Chickenpox outbreak at Roxbury migrant shelter sparks concern: ‘This is a precautionary tale’

“This is a precautionary tale,” said Louis Elisa, a former regional director for the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the Clinton administration and a community activist. To ensure that migrants and the community are safe, the state needs to be doing more to ensure all migrants are up-to-date on their vaccines, as it moves migrants from sleeping at Logan Airport into these shelters, Elisa said.

Community activists and public health experts say that the recent cases of chickenpox at a shelter in Roxbury highlight the gaps in the state’s response to the thousands of families seeking safety in Massachusetts after fleeing violence and economic upheaval in Haiti, Venezuela, and other countries.

“It’s just routine procedure,” he said.

Six chickenpox cases were confirmed last month at the Melnea A. Cass Recreation Complex, an emergency shelter that currently houses 350 people, or 103 families, many sleeping in cots. The shelter opened in January to accommodate the increasing numbers of migrants arriving in the state.

Chickenpox is highly contagious and can cause a blister-like rash, itching, and fever. It has become much rarer in the US with widespread vaccinations.

State public health officials said they took precautions to protect children at the shelter after the cases were identified, including performing skin checks on all the children, isolating children who’d come down with the illness with their family members at another location, and reviewing cleaning protocols. Two clinics were held on March 1 and March 3 to vaccinate anyone who was exposed to the virus, the state said.

However, the state public health officials declined to directly answer questions about whether there were vaccination clinics held at the site before March or if they checked immunization histories of children and families before they were moved into the shelter.

In recent weeks, about 80 children staying at the Cass shelter have been attending Boston Public Schools, a school spokesman said. BPS confirmed five cases of chicken pox were detected in five different classrooms across three schools, which were not identified to the media.

Parents of children in the affected classrooms were warned to watch for symptoms and given information about the disease. There is no outbreak and no new cases have been identified since March 1, said a school spokesman.

Massachusetts state law requires students to receive vaccinations against certain infectious diseases — including varicella, or chicken pox – before being admitted to school. The regulations apply to every student from another country or visiting from another program.

However, the federal McKinney-Vento Act requires schools to immediately enroll students who are homeless — even if their families are unable to provide evidence of immunizations. In those cases, schools are directed to work with families to get students vaccinated as soon as possible. A family can also claim a medical or religious exemption to particular immunization.

Newly arrived children often arrive with their vaccination records and many have received their childhood immunizations, a DPH spokeswoman said.

The agency is trying to connect families with primary care doctors where they can get their vaccinations and has held clinics throughout the state last fall and this year, the spokeswoman said.

Families fleeing countries in disarray may have incomplete doses or less effective vaccinations. Now, many are living in cramped shelters with scarce medical care, said Dr. Amir Mohareb, an infectious diseases physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and director of the Research Program on Humanitarian Action in the MGH Center for Global Health.

“All these conditions kind of put it together are a real catalyst for the spread of infections,” Mohareb said.

The state needs to dedicate more resources to public health efforts that can prevent the spread of infectious diseases, he said.

“This is a reminder of how linked we all are, and how infections link us together in our community,” said Mohareb. “We cannot separate a shelter site from a school from a hospital from the community we live in.”

The conditions of shelters housing migrant families nationwide is a growing concern for public health experts. Last summer there was a respiratory illness outbreak at a shelter housing migrants in Everett.

Deirdre Fernandes Stephanie Ebbert