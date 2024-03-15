DCR camping reservations soar as Mass. looks to get outside again

“We received over 10,000 reservations in the first 24 hours, which is double what we took in the year before, which I think is just tremendous,” DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo told members of the agency’s stewardship council Thursday.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation opened its camping reservations last Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The warmer weather is only beginning to take hold, but interest in camping in Massachusetts state parks this summer has already shot upwards.

The state offers camping at 31 locations where people can pitch a tent or pull up in a recreational vehicle. Some locations offer cabins and yurts.

Advertisement

During Arrigo’s presentation at a virtual meeting of the 13-member council, DCR staff shared a 1958 photo of a family camping at Nickerson State Park, a 1,900-acre expanse in Brewster that has more than 400 campsites.

“It’s always helpful to center ourselves and think about the traditions that get created and that go on for generations, and for us to be able to provide those spaces is so important,” Arrigo told council members. “Seeing -- and for you all hearing -- that we received over 10,000 reservations in the first 24 hours is just a real testament to how special so many of our places are.”

Council member Jack Buckley of Middlesex County said the agency, which relies on the Legislature for its funding, needs to promote the high level of interest in its campgrounds.

“It’s just the tool to let people in my view -- particularly the Legislature -- know how much demand there is on our state park system,” he said.

Buckley mentioned news reports that he hears about how fast concert tickets sell out.

“I think it would be nice if the people in the public and the Legislature heard how popular DCR is,” he said. “Not quite as popular as Taylor Swift, but that’s a lot of demand in a 24-hour period. Those are the small things that I think we need to plant in people’s minds.”

Advertisement

House Democrats in April will release a redrafted version of Governor Maura Healey’s fiscal 2025 budget. In her proposal, Healey recommended a 1 percent increase in the DCR budget, to $159.1 million. The agency’s budget has risen sharply in recent years -- in fiscal 2021, for instance, DCR got about $97 million.

DCR last week kicked off its campaign to attract lifeguards and swim instructors to work at its beaches and pools this summer.

Water safety staff can earn between $22 an hour and $27 an hour, Arrigo said, and the state this year is again offering early sign-on and retention bonuses of $1,250 for staff who remain in good standing and agree to work through Labor Day weekend.

Applicants must be 16 years old by their hire date, and have completed lifeguard training and be certified in first aid and CPR. DCR offers free lifeguard training classes through May for candidates who commit to working prior to the start of the summer.

“We’re really looking forward to having a great summer season and the first step of that is making sure that we have the staff to be able to handle all the people and all the visitors who enjoy our beautiful spaces so that effort is underway,” Arrigo said.

The commissioner also touched on the Melnea Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury, which has been turned into a temporary family shelter. He said all 10 permitted programs displaced from the complex are confirmed to be able to operate from alternate locations including the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, and facilities at Boston University, UMass Boston and other sites.

Advertisement

“We are happy that all those programs have locations, have been housed, are able to continue to serve the populations that they were serving, and I thought it was important for us to recognize that and just thank all the partners that helped and supported the effort to relocate these programs,” Arrigo said.

In response to a question from council member Kevin O’Shea, Arrigo said the state is covering the costs for displaced programs and attempted to limit the transportation impacts and costs associated with moving programs out of the recreational complex.

O’Shea also asked about the status of promised renovations to the center, following its use as a shelter. Arrigo said the top priority is to make sure the pool there is ready for this season. As the shelter use starts to diminish -- Arrigo assigned an end of May timeline for this -- the goal is to be “ready to go with the capital improvements,” he said.

“To date, those kind of timelines are working out,” he said.

Arrigo said officials have also been working on an “executive director role” for the Cass center, a position that he said “went away” during the pandemic.