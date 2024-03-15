As crypto industry looks to widen its influence in Washington, Elizabeth Warren emerges as a target

Elizabeth Warren, who drew no major opponents for the first 11 months after announcing her reelection bid , could now face two prominent challengers, both Republicans with ties to the crypto industry. John Deaton, a personal injury lawyer and crypto advocate, jumped into the Senate race in February, and Ian Cain, a Quincy city councilor and founder of a startup incubator for blockchain technology, is considering a bid as well.

After claiming a handful of electoral successes on Super Tuesday, the wealthy cryptocurrency industry is pouring millions more dollars into other races around the country this year with the goal of knocking off critics and elevating allies.

As the young, flush crypto industry looks to grow its influence in Washington, Warren’s reelection race could be a major test of its political muscle. As one of the loudest advocates for regulating crypto and one of the industry’s most vocal critics, the Cambridge Democrat is a natural target. She has built bipartisan support for a bill that would require more crypto service providers to verify customer identities — a measure the industry staunchly opposes. Stand with Crypto, an advocacy group, grades Warren an “F.”

Warren’s “approach to blockchain and crypto, based in demagoguing rather than policy making, is a disaster,” said Josh Vlasto, spokesperson for the crypto super PAC Fairshake, which has reported raising $92 million. Warren and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler “have declared war on the entire innovation economy, including the 52 million Americans who own crypto, and it’s creating a political problem for candidates across the country,” Vlasto added.

Understanding that Washington has their industry in its sights, crypto leaders are looking for elected officials who are likely to pass friendlier regulations. But toppling Warren in Massachusetts would be a difficult task. A former presidential candidate, she commands national attention, and her progressive politics is popular with many in the reliably blue state. She is also a powerful fund-raiser who had $3.9 million cash on hand at the end of last year. In her last reelection, Warren beat her Republican opponent by 24 percentage points.

Still, Massachusetts has a history of electing Republicans — and the crypto industry has a deep well of funding.

Industry super PACs have already poured hefty sums into congressional races this year, including the Senate primary in California, where Fairshake spent $10 million on ads targeting Representative Katie Porter, who blamed the industry for her defeat. The industry also plans to get involved in the Democratic primaries for Senate in Maryland and Michigan and the general election Senate contests in Ohio and Montana, where Democratic incumbents Sherrod Brown and Jon Tester are considered vulnerable.

Senator John Tester (left) and Senator Sherrod Brown are among the targets of the cryptocurrency industry. ANNA ROSE LAYDEN/NYT

Vlasto said Fairshake will be “monitoring” the Senate race in Massachusetts and will “assess our participation based on several factors including a candidate’s leadership on issues important to the crypto and blockchain community, the viability of a candidate, the importance of the election, and our ability to impact the race.”

Even if the PAC does not take direct aim at Warren, the race here is already drawing attention from crypto executives, industry leaders, and everyday investors.

Deaton has been the early beneficiary of that interest. His campaign said he’s spoken with prominent names in the industry, including crypto investor and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban. The founder of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, Perianne Boring, endorsed Deaton and Kristin Smith, head of the trade group the Blockchain Association, said she was “quite impressed” after meeting with Deaton on Zoom recently. Charles Hoskinson, who cofounded the Ethereum platform, backed Deaton and donated the maximum allowed by law; Anthony Scaramucci, the former Trump communications director who has been an outspoken crypto investor, has said he plans to host a fund-raiser for Deaton in New York.

“I do think that you’ll see industry, and certainly in the form of local support, get behind John Deaton,” said Brett Quick, head of government affairs for the Crypto Council for Innovation, another trade association. Quick added she “would not be surprised” if a large PAC such as Fairshake got involved, too.

“It’s no secret that Elizabeth Warren is not a fan of crypto,” Quick said. “There’ll be eyes on Massachusetts.”

While Deaton has said he is not focusing his campaign on crypto, the issue dominates his online presence, which includes a crypto law website and YouTube channel. Deaton is accepting campaign donations in cryptocurrency.

Deaton told the Globe in February that his interest in cryptocurrency stems from growing up in poverty. Minimum balance requirements and fees made it impossible for his impoverished single mother to maintain a bank account, he said; the idea of eliminating banks and other intermediaries appealed to him. Deaton has said he will seed his bid with $500,000 of his own money to demonstrate he is launching a “credible campaign.”

Warren’s other potential challenger, Cain, did not respond to a request for comment, but told Quincy Access Television this week that he has “not yet made a decision” on the Senate race. The first openly gay and Black City Council president in Quincy history, Cain founded the startup incubator QUBIC Labs and said in 2022 that he aimed to make the South Shore city a hub for blockchain and crypto.

A spokesperson for Warren did not directly respond to questions about the crypto industry’s role in her reelection, but said in a statement, “On issue after issue, Elizabeth Warren has been one of the Senate’s strongest advocates for middle-class families.”

While the industry’s biggest players weigh involvement in the Warren race, crypto leaders have notched victories elsewhere this election cycle. Once known for a massive failure in Oregon, where disgraced crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried poured millions into a 2022 congressional race, only to see his preferred candidate lose by double digits, crypto is now poised to back winning candidates and shape laws, industry leaders said.

“It really wasn’t until the end of last year that I think the industry has had all the pieces in place they need to be successful when it comes to influencing policy,” said Smith, the Blockchain Association CEO. “I think 2024 is the strongest politically that the crypto community has ever been.”

In the California Senate primary, Porter — a Warren protégé and ally — ultimately placed third behind Representative Adam Schiff and former baseball star Steve Garvey, an outcome the crypto industry claimed as a win. Porter blamed her loss on “an onslaught of billionaires spending millions to rig this election.” One reason the industry considered Porter hostile: a letter she, Warren, and others in Congress wrote in 2022 to the Texas electric grid operator, raising concerns about subsidies paid to cryptomining businesses and the industry’s effect on climate change.

In Texas, crypto PAC money also helped Democrat Julie Johnson win a crowded 10-way primary for Congress. And the industry’s spending this fall could prove significant for incumbent senators Tester and Brown, two Democrats competing in states that former president Donald Trump won in 2020. Brown, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, has been a vocal skeptic of the industry; one of his GOP opponents, Bernie Moreno, is a crypto booster with Trump’s endorsement.

“In terms of the scope of crypto as a political force, it’s a very big deal and it’s a very big threat,” said Dennis Kelleher, cofounder of Better Markets, a financial reform advocacy group. “It’s just the latest example of special interests buying politicians, trying to hijack the agenda.”

Warren, he added, “is a direct threat to crypto special interests, and therefore they have a heightened interest in targeting her . . . and they don’t have to target her necessarily believing they’re going to beat her.”

Spending money to attack Warren — who is a powerful fund-raiser for President Biden and fellow Democratic senators — could serve the industry in other ways, Kelleher said. “Every day that you have Elizabeth Warren defending her seat in Massachusetts is a day she’s not helping other Democrats across the country win their races.”









Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.