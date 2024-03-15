On the lookout for spring? Here are some early-blooming flower favorites

One of my favorite early spring perennials is the hellebore. This is also called the Lenten rose and thrives in partial shade. It’s also generally deer resistant and very hardy. The flowers last for at least a month and range in colors from white to yellow to pink to burgundy and there’s even some variegated varieties.

There’s actually only been one day below average the entire month so far. With all this warm and wet weather, flowers are emerging quickly and the grass is greening.

We have certainly seen plenty of rain to start the month of March this year, but it’s also been quite mild. Average temperatures are over 6 degrees above normal with every day this month at least reaching the 40s and today will make a full week over 50 degrees for most areas away from the coastline.

Hellebores in bloom in Natick on March 13. Dave Epstein

If you put in a little bit of effort last fall, your bulbs are also emerging and flowering. It’s been such an early spring that the earliest crocus and winter aconite are getting past peak and some of the other bulbs like the puschkinia are also in flower. I love these little guys. Native to the Middle East and Caucasus, they are very delicate but reliable.

Puschkinia are one of the earlier blooming bulbs in the landscape and come in a variety of colors, mostly in shades of blues. Dave Epstein

Winter aconite began sprouting at the end of February this year. Dave Epstein

In terms of vegetables, I’ve already started planting seeds of spinach, arugula, and peas. I’ve covered these with some plastic just to keep any of the cold damp weather off the soil, but as soon as the sun comes up, I uncover them. This keeps the soil warm.

Mid to late March is a great time to plant cool weather crops like peas. If the weather looks cool and damp, the peas can rot and need to be replanted. Dave Epstein

This year I’ve been fighting voles and have already had to replant my piece twice. It seems like the warm winter left an abundance of these little critters running around the yard.

Also, you may have already noticed hamamelis, also known as witch hazel, in full bloom. Many of these started blooming in January and will continue into early April. The yellow ones can be confused with forsythia but that is still a few weeks away from emerging.

Hamamelis ‘Diane’ is an early blooming small tree/shrub with red/orange flower panicles. Dave Epstein

Cornus mas and some of the early cherry trees are also about to bloom if they haven’t already. Usually protected areas that face south end up seeing the first emergence of these plants, but it will quickly spread in all directions.

If you have no color in your yard yet and you want to get some, pansies are available at most of the garden centers. These are very hardy and can handle temperatures below freezing. If you do hear that the weather is going to be under 28 degrees, however, just throw a sheet or even bring them in the garage and they will be fine. If the blooms get blasted by cold, it won’t kill the plant, it’ll just mean you’ll have to wait a little while to get some more flowers.

Pansies are very hardy and can handle temperatures below freezing. SAMSON ACOCA-PIDOLLE/NYT

Spring is emerging rapidly and it’s time to enjoy nature’s awakening, even if the sleep wasn’t very deep this year.

It seems like the warm winter left an abundance of little voles running around the yards lately. Above, a red-backed vole is pictured. Michael Penn/Associated Press



