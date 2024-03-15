FBI returns 22 historic artifacts to Japan after they were discovered in a Mass. home

Members of a family, whose name was not disclosed, were going through their late father’s belongings last year when they discovered the artifacts along with a typewritten letter that said the items had been taken from Okinawa during World War II. The father was a World War II veteran but did not serve in the Pacific theater, the FBI said.

A hand-drawn map of Okinawa from the 19th century is among 22 historic artifacts returned to Japan one year after they were discovered in a Massachusetts home and some 80 years after they were looted amid the battle of Okinawa during World War II, according to the Boston office of the FBI.

Searching for information about the discoveries, the family checked the FBI’s National Stolen Art File and learned that some of the 22 items had been listed as missing from Okinawa by government officials in 2001, according to a statement from the FBI’s Boston office.

The family contacted the FBI, which led to a painstaking effort to determine the origin of the artifacts and return them to Japan. The items arrived in Okinawa on Friday, officials said.

A formal repatriation ceremony will be held at a later date, officials said.

“It’s incredibly gratifying when the FBI is able to recover precious cultural property that has been missing for almost 80 years,” Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston’s office said in a statement. “We’d like to thank the family from Massachusetts who did the right thing in reaching out to us and relinquishing these treasures so we could return them to the people of Okinawa.”

In addition to the map, the items included six portraits of Okinawan kings, pottery, and ceramics, the FBI said.

“It’s an exciting moment when you watch the scrolls unfurl in front of you and you just witness history, and you witness something that hasn’t been seen by many people in a very long time,” said Geoffrey Kelly, an FBI agent and Art Crime Team member.

“These artifacts are culturally significant, they’re important pieces of Japan’s identity,” Kelly added. “These were especially important because they were portraits of Okinawan kings dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries.”













