How safe is the Mount Hope Bridge?

Yet, the bridge between Providence and East Providence is not the state’s only vital span that should command the public’s attention. In the East Bay, there is reason to look more closely at the Mount Hope Bridge as well. While it is not among the 120 bridges identified as structurally deficient, its safety must also be questioned.

In Rhode Island, about 15 percent of bridges are structurally deficient, the fourth-highest percentage in the country, according to the Federal Highway Administration. That includes Interstate 195′s Washington Bridge, where the westbound span was abruptly closed three months ago and must be demolished and rebuilt .

The Mount Hope Bridge between Bristol and Portsmouth was built in 1929 and is used by about 7 million vehicles a year. It is one of only three connections from the mainland to Aquidneck Island, and the sole connection from the East Bay. It has a chronic problem: Some of the steel wires that comprise the two main suspension cables have rusted and broken, and the cables have lost strength as a result.

This week begins two months of planned lane restrictions on the Mount Hope to allow for cable air flow testing, part of a $35 million project that seeks to lower the humidity surrounding the suspension cables, enough to extend the life of the bridge by 50 to 75 years, according to the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

However, the state’s handling of the Washington Bridge debacle has not inspired confidence. What confidence can we have in the state’s management of the Mount Hope Bridge?

A 2021 report by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority summarized inspections of the Mount Hope between 1960 and 2000 that found a total of 744 broken wires out of 2,450: While the report states that most but not all broken wires were repaired, that’s still an eye-popping 30 percent. Certainly more wires will have broken in the 24 years since?

The 2021 RITBA report includes a metric to gauge the bridge’s safety, and identifies a “safety factor” of 2.15 as the minimum for safe use, noting the bridge was built with a safety factor of 2.95. After a 2015 inspection, the report states, a safety factor of 2.62 was estimated. However, “it is likely this estimate is optimistic and the true safety factor at that time was lower,” according to the report.

The bridge’s safety factor could fall below the 2.15 minimum by 2028, according to the 2021 RITBA report, based on an inspection in 2000. But if the estimated safety factor was optimistic in 2015, what is the actual safety of the bridge in 2024?

Tens of thousands of people use the Mount Hope Bridge every day. We must know its current condition and safety. Our state legislators must organize a commission to conduct a qualified, independent assessment of the Mount Hope Bridge, preferably by a firm outside Rhode Island.

We are all affected by the impacts of the sudden closure of Washington Bridge westbound. If the state had to reduce capacity on the Mount Hope Bridge — another critical piece of Rhode Island’s infrastructure — it would be another blow to the state’s economy and the quality of life of many.

Call your state representatives and senators and Governor Dan McKee and let them know how you feel. Our lives and livelihoods are more important than money and politics.

Nick Landekic of Bristol, R.I., is a retired biotechnology CEO and entrepreneur who spent more than 35 years working in the pharmaceutical industry.