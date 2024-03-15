Man charged with raping teenager at Rockland hotel entered US through federal program, Healey says

Healey said at an unrelated event in Worcester on Friday that “this person was in the country under under the federal program,” she said, but didn’t specify whether it was through the Biden administration’s “CHNV” program, which allows certain immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela come to the United States for two years to live and work lawfully under what is known as “humanitarian parole.”

Cory B. Alvarez pleaded not guilty to a charge of child rape during an arraignment in Hingham District Court on Thursday. He was ordered held without bail, to surrender his passport, and to have no contact with the girl, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said.

WORCESTER — A 26-year-old man charged with allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at a Rockland hotel sheltering migrant families entered the country “through a federal program,” Governor Maura Healey said Friday.

Advertisement

Those immigrants must have a sponsor in the United States and pass a background check.

Healey said Alvarez was vetted by a state background check as well as an additional check “that we do for all entries to our shelter,” she said.

“Again, we don’t know the specifics of this case, but we take all allegations of sexual assault most seriously,” Healey said. “My heart goes out to the victim, the alleged victim in this case, and her family. We need to let the criminal justice system do its work.”

The victim, who is from Haiti, identified Alvarez as the perpetrator of the alleged attack at the Comfort Inn on Hingham Street, where police responded around 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a sexual assault, prosecutors said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.