A sheriff’s office investigating the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, had cause to take the killer into custody beforehand and to remove his guns, according to a report issued by an independent commission Friday.

The commission reviewed both the events leading up to Oct. 25, when Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a bar, and the response to the tragedy.