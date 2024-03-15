Police continue to investigate report of attempted child abduction in Lexington

The man, who was dressed all in black, also ran away, police said.

At approximately 2 p.m., police were sent to a home on Wood Street after an elementary school-aged girl said a man wearing a ski mask had grabbed her while she was playing outside. The man put his hand over her mouth but she was able to “break free of the hold and ran away,” police said in a statement .

Police in Lexington continue to investigate an attempted child abduction on Thursday but no arrests have been made.

The child’s mother told WHDH-TV that her 9-year-old daughter has autism and when the man put his hand over her mouth, “she couldn’t scream for help.”

“My daughter was able to kick him,” she said. “I’m glad that my daughter was able to protect herself today and get out of that situation.”

In the interview, the mother was visibly upset and wiping tears from her eyes. WHDH-TV reported that she did not want her name published.

“It makes me feel very unsafe just being home,” she said. “You see it on the news, but it’s something that you’re just like, oh my God, but you wouldn’t think ... this is going to happen to me.”

She said she hopes parents will talk to their children about staying safe.

“It’s very important to talk to them about how people shouldn’t touch them inappropriately, how they shouldn’t go up to strangers, and how to defend themselves.”

Wood Street runs alongside Interstate 95, connecting Hartwell Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue.

Police asked anyone who was in the area at the time and “saw something out of the ordinary,” to contact them.





