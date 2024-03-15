Sheriff’s office had probable cause to remove guns from Maine shooter a month before attack, commission finds

The commission, convened by Governor Janet Mills in November to investigate the Oct. 25 shooting that left 18 people dead, was unanimous in its finding that the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office “had probable cause to believe that Mr. Card posed a likelihood of serious harm” and could have taken him into custody under Maine’s “yellow flag” law, the report said.

A Maine sheriff’s department had probable cause to place Robert R. Card in protective custody and remove his firearms in the month before he carried out a deadly mass shooting in Lewiston last fall, according to a report by an independent commission released Friday.

“Robert Card Jr, is solely responsible for his own conduct, and he may have committed a mass shooting even if the guns he possessed in September 2023 were removed from his house,” the report said. “Nevertheless, there were several opportunities that, if taken, may have changed the course of events.”

The seven-person commission is led by Daniel E. Wathen, a retired chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, and include tshe state’s former chief forensic psychologist and a former federal prosecutor. The commission held seven public hearings and heard testimony from law enforcement as well as witnesses and victims, in addition to reviewing “over a terabyte” of electronic records.

The report issued Friday is an interim, with a final report due later in the year. The commission is continuing its review.

“Nothing we do can ever change what happened on that terrible day, but knowing the facts can help provide the answers that the victims, their families, and the people of Maine need and deserve,” Wathen said in a statement Friday.

Card, an Army reservist, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a two-day search after the shootings at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston.

Fellow reservists, as well as members of Card’s family, had expressed concerns to law enforcement about his deteriorating mental health in the months leading up to the shooting.

This breaking news story will be updated.





