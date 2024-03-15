Woman killed after being hit by car in Revere

A 28-year-old woman was killed Sunday when she was hit by a car while crossing a street in Revere, officials said.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was hit while crossing Route 60, a three-lane road in both directions, said Jim Borghesani, a spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.
Joe Angelari, the manager of a nearby Market Basket, said the woman had worked at the store since January. She had finished her shift as a cashier Sunday night and was walking about a mile to a bus stop when she was hit, he said.
Angelari said the woman had moved from Ecuador to East Boston by herself at the end of 2023. Her entire family is in Ecuador.
Advertisement
“She hadn’t even been in this country for six months,” Angelari said. “It’s a tragic event, a terrible thing.”
The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed, officials said. The crash is under investigation.
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.