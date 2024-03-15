Woman killed after being hit by car in Revere

A 28-year-old woman was killed Sunday when she was hit by a car while crossing a street in Revere, officials said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was hit while crossing Route 60, a three-lane road in both directions, said Jim Borghesani, a spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

Joe Angelari, the manager of a nearby Market Basket, said the woman had worked at the store since January. She had finished her shift as a cashier Sunday night and was walking about a mile to a bus stop when she was hit, he said.