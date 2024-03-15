fb-pixelRoxbury house fire erupts Friday morning Skip to main content

Roxbury house fire causes ‘major damage,’ officials say

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated March 15, 2024, 1 hour ago
A two-alarm fire broke out at a multifamily home in Roxbury Friday morning.Boston Fire Department

A two-alarm house fire broke out in Roxbury on Friday, causing “major damage” to the back of the home, officials said.

The fire broke out around 8:45 a.m. at a multifamily home on Forest Street and quickly spread throughout the first and second floors, officials said.

The back of the two-and-a-half-story home was cloaked in “heavy smoke” and sustained “major damage,” fire officials posted on social media.

It was not clear if anyone was injured or how the fire started. A spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department was not immediately available for comment.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

