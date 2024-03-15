Roxbury house fire causes ‘major damage,’ officials say

A two-alarm house fire broke out in Roxbury on Friday, causing “major damage” to the back of the home, officials said.
The fire broke out around 8:45 a.m. at a multifamily home on Forest Street and quickly spread throughout the first and second floors, officials said.
At approximately 8:45 heavy smoke and fire in the rear on floor 1 and 2 of a 2/12 story multi family home at 25/27 Forest st. A second alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/WXfvuMUTCB— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2024
The back of the two-and-a-half-story home was cloaked in “heavy smoke” and sustained “major damage,” fire officials posted on social media.
Heavy fire knocked down major damage to the rear of the building , companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/FtmmqS9BFV— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2024
It was not clear if anyone was injured or how the fire started. A spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department was not immediately available for comment.
