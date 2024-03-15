What’s open and closed on Evacuation Day (St. Patrick’s Day!) in Suffolk County

While not a federal or state holiday, March 17 is also known as Evacuation Day in Suffolk County, which includes Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop. The holiday commemorates the day when British forces left Boston for good on March 17, 1776.

Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day, a highlight on the calendar of the City of Boston, which celebrates its historic ties to Ireland through music, dance, and of course, a grand parade.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Evacuation Day.

Holiday observed: St. Patrick’s Day is not considered a federal holiday, but Sunday is recognized as Evacuation Day, a public holiday in Suffolk County.

Retail stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Liquor stores: Open, will close at 4 p.m. in South Boston.

Grocery stores: Open at owners’ discretion. Most will be open.

Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Taverns, bars: Open. In South Boston, Taverns and bars will stop admitting people at 6:30 p.m., stop serving alcoholic beverages at 7 p.m., and people must leave by 7:30 p.m.

Movie theaters: Open.

Coffee Shops: Open at owners’ discretion.

Parking: Parking restrictions will be in place on the route of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston. Towing will begin at 5 a.m.

MBTA: The parade starts at Broadway station at 1 p.m.

The Red Line will run rush hour service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A free shuttle will be available between South Station and South Boston from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Red Line trains might skip Broadway station at certain times if there are heavy crowds.

Due to road closures, busses will not stop at Broadway station starting at 9:45 a.m. or Andrew station after 10:15 a.m. The Commuter Rail will run with additional cars for parade goers.

All other MBTA lines, buses, and the Ride will operate on a Sunday schedule. Ferry service will run on a Sunday schedule.

Boston parking meters: Not enforced.

Banks: Regular Sunday hours, most closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices Regular Sunday hours.

Libraries: Boston Public Libraries will be open. Most will be open, regular hours may vary.

BCYF Community Centers: Open

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed.

Trash/recycling collection: Normal schedule.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.