St. Patrick’s Day parking restrictions in South Boston: What to know

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated March 15, 2024, 39 minutes ago
Confetti flies at the start of the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Headed to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in South Boston on Sunday? Do yourself a favor and leave the car at home.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will kick off in South Boston at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the St. Patrick’s Day Road Race begins on West Sixth Street begins at 11 a.m.

City officials are encouraging parade-goers to walk, bike, or take the Red Line to Broadway station. Ticketing and towing on restricted streets will begin at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Here are the parking restrictions on Sunday around South Boston.

  • Both sides of Dorchester Avenue from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue
  • Both sides on Dorchester Street to Damrell Street
  • Both sides of Foundry Street from Greenbaum Street to Dorchester Avenue
  • Both sides of West Second Street from Dorchester Avenue to A Street
  • Both sides of A Street from Binford Street to West Second Street
  • Both sides of Binford Street, heading northwest to the end of A Street at 45 Binford St.
  • Both sides of West Fourth Street from A Street to Dorchester Avenue
  • Both sides of West Broadway from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street
  • Both sides of East Broadway from Dorchester Street to P Street
  • Both sides of P Street from East Broadway to East Fourth Street
  • Both sides of East Fourth Street from P Street to K Street
  • Both sides of K Street from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street
  • Both sides of East Fifth Street from K Street to G Street
  • Both sides of G Street from East Fifth Street to 96 G St.
  • Both sides to the south of Thomas Park (opposite normal traffic flow) from G Street to Telegraph Street
  • Both sides of Telegraph Street from Thomas Park to Dorchester Street
  • Both sides of Dorchester Street from Telegraph Street to Dorchester Avenue
  • E Street at West Broadway Street on the West Third Street side
  • L Street at East Broadway on the East Third Street side
  • Old Colony Avenue at Dorchester Street on the inbound side

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

