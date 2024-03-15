St. Patrick’s Day parking restrictions in South Boston: What to know

Headed to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in South Boston on Sunday? Do yourself a favor and leave the car at home.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will kick off in South Boston at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the St. Patrick’s Day Road Race begins on West Sixth Street begins at 11 a.m.
City officials are encouraging parade-goers to walk, bike, or take the Red Line to Broadway station. Ticketing and towing on restricted streets will begin at 5 a.m. Sunday.
Here are the parking restrictions on Sunday around South Boston.
- Both sides of Dorchester Avenue from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue
- Both sides on Dorchester Street to Damrell Street
- Both sides of Foundry Street from Greenbaum Street to Dorchester Avenue
- Both sides of West Second Street from Dorchester Avenue to A Street
- Both sides of A Street from Binford Street to West Second Street
- Both sides of Binford Street, heading northwest to the end of A Street at 45 Binford St.
- Both sides of West Fourth Street from A Street to Dorchester Avenue
- Both sides of West Broadway from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street
- Both sides of East Broadway from Dorchester Street to P Street
- Both sides of P Street from East Broadway to East Fourth Street
- Both sides of East Fourth Street from P Street to K Street
- Both sides of K Street from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street
- Both sides of East Fifth Street from K Street to G Street
- Both sides of G Street from East Fifth Street to 96 G St.
- Both sides to the south of Thomas Park (opposite normal traffic flow) from G Street to Telegraph Street
- Both sides of Telegraph Street from Thomas Park to Dorchester Street
- Both sides of Dorchester Street from Telegraph Street to Dorchester Avenue
- E Street at West Broadway Street on the West Third Street side
- L Street at East Broadway on the East Third Street side
- Old Colony Avenue at Dorchester Street on the inbound side
