St. Patrick’s Day parking restrictions in South Boston: What to know

Headed to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in South Boston on Sunday? Do yourself a favor and leave the car at home.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will kick off in South Boston at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the St. Patrick’s Day Road Race begins on West Sixth Street begins at 11 a.m.

City officials are encouraging parade-goers to walk, bike, or take the Red Line to Broadway station. Ticketing and towing on restricted streets will begin at 5 a.m. Sunday.