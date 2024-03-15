Viola Davis surprises her sister’s Central Falls High School classes

“Guess who visited my classroom?” Grant wrote on her Facebook page.

It’s not every day that an Emmy-, Oscar-, Grammy-, and Tony-winning actress drops in on a classroom of Rhode Island high school students. But for kids in Central Falls, the odds are a little more likely.

The reel Grant posted featured a slideshow of students smiling with Davis, who visited students in Grant’s drama and Advanced Placement English classes.

“I wanted her to speak to my thespians,” Grant told the Globe on Friday, adding that Davis financially supports the school’s drama students. “She pays for the induction of these thespians every single year.”

Davis offered acting tips and life advice during her visit. She was also there to talk to the student who won the Rhode Island Shakespeare Oration Competition, Valeria Rosado.

“I see how much they light up on the inside when they see her,” Grant said of her students. “And they realize, she went to this high school: ‘She’s standing in front of me. I can achieve the same thing.’ I think that’s what they’re thinking in the back of their head.”

Grant and Davis grew up in Central Falls together among six siblings. Grant, 60, is two years older than her sister.

Davis achieved EGOT status last year after her memoir “Finding Me” won a Grammy for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording. Davis is also known for her starring roles in film and television, including “The Woman King,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Air,” and “The Help.”

“Unforgettable moment for students,” one person commented on Grant’s Facebook video.

“Great to have you back in Rhode Island, Viola,” another wrote.

Grant, who lives in Lincoln, has taught at Central Falls High for more than 25 years. She plans to retire at the end of this year.

She reflected on what it was like watching her her sister become only the 18th person to earn EGOT status last year.

“That was an absolutely thrilling moment,” Grant said. “She overcame so many obstacles to get to that point, and that fact that she achieved that EGOT is based on something she did vocally. And that vocal story was the story of my family. It was beautiful. It was a beautiful moment.”

