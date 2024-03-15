Warwick, R.I. man faces child abuse charges

A physician at Hasbro Children’s Hospital called Warwick police Saturday after seeing the seriousness of the boy’s injuries. Detectives from the department’s Special Victims’ Unit then proceeded to arrest Casillas.

Gerardo Casillas, 43, of Warwick, was arraigned on charges of first-degree child abuse Tuesday at Kent County Superior Court.

Gerardo Casillas, 43, appeared Tuesday in Kent County Superior Court, where he entered a plea of not guilty and was released on a $5,000 surety bail with a no contact order.

WARWICK, R.I. — A Warwick man faces charges of severe abuse of his wife’s 13-year-old son inflicting injuries that led to brain bleeds, according to court records.

No information on the boy’s condition was provided by the hospital, which cited privacy laws.

Casillas has had a history of violent behavior, and court and police records show he allegedly harassed the North Kingstown family long before the recent incident involving the boy, with his wife, Jennifer Passarella, filing for divorce on two occasions.

Casillas and Passarella were married in 2019, and had a son together the following year. They lived with Passarella’s parents at their North Kingstown home until October 2022, when trouble began to brew between Casillas and his father-in-law, Frank Passarella, court records show.

Officers were called to the residence six times by Jennifer Passarella between October 2022 and December 2023, either for domestic disturbance or harassment, according to North Kingstown police logs.

The first time she called police was after Casillas allegedly attempted to provoke a physical fight with her father, court records show. When Casillas returned to the home 26 days later and refused to leave, Frank Passarella filed for a temporary restraining order and a permanent injunction to keep Casillas away from the residence.

The next month, Passarella filed for divorce.

In the divorce complaint filed Dec. 28, 2022, Passarella requested to be named the sole caretaker of her son, and awarded joint legal custody of both children. The divorce did not go through, however, because Casillas told the court that he and Passarella had reconciled, according to court records.

Legal experts and domestic violence prevention advocates say the pattern of children becoming caught in crossfire during domestic disputes happens too often, through legal battles or acts of violence.

Lucy Rios, executive director of the RI Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said many barriers prevent women with children to escape domestic violence. Rios said she could not address the details of Casillas’ case, but was speaking in general terms about what her organization does for people in similar situations.

“We always want to remind them that they’re not alone,” she said. “The fear of losing children is very real for survivors [and] abuse is the number one threat [partners] use.”

In January, Passarella filed again for divorce from Casillas, who has been living in a separate residence in Warwick, according to court records.

Passarella’s lawyer said the couple had “just begun negotiation” before the incident that left the boy injured but declined to comment further.

Jennifer Passarella and her father, and Casillas did not respond to requests for comment.

Christopher Turco, a Rhode Island divorce and family lawyer not involved with the case, said domestic disputes often involve other members of the family who care about protecting the children. And, he said, “The standard in family court is to do what’s best for the children.”

But if one party in the divorce is unreasonable, Turco said negotiations in court tend to “go round and round until the children are 18,” which can be exhausting and traumatic.

Kristi DiCenvo, who now works with the RI Coalition Against Domestic Violence, has experience with that kind of situation.

DiCenvo, who lives in Warwick, has been divorced since 2007, but is still regularly called to court by her abusive ex-husband who she said requests hearings pertaining to their daughter in order to harass her.

Rios said survivors of domestic violence are often brought back to court so abusers can continue to harass and intimidate them. The coalition helped pass legislation last year that protects domestic violence survivors from this, allowing a judge to dismiss a case based on evidence that the person who filed the complaint is doing so in attempt to continue cornering a former partner.

DiCenvo said one way to improve the system would be through mandating domestic violence training for judges.

While other states, like Massachusetts, have mandated domestic violence training for judges, Rhode Island does not have such legislation in place. However, Rios said the domestic violence coalition has been working with the state judiciary to host domestic violence training at their annual conference.

Rios said their long-term goal is to establish a domestic violence court, similar to mental health and veteran courts, where more resources and screenings can be put in place for those in sensitive situations.

“Even though we’ve changed a lot of laws, we have a long way to go,” DiCenva said.

DiCenvo said the Casillas case shows how important it is for law enforcement and the judiciary to have a thorough understanding of what domestic violence can look like.





Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.