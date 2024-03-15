Business owners have questions about Washington Bridge rebuild, but not high hopes

“Is it going to be passable at all in that span of the next two years?” asked Asher Schofield, owner of Frog & Toad gift shop in Providence. “As an East Bay resident and a Providence worker, I feel like that’s a big question.”

PROVIDENCE — For some Providence and East Providence business owners doing their best to cope in the three months since the Washington Bridge closure, the news Thursday that a solution was at least two years away was not really a surprise.

Frog & Toad’s bottom line has taken a hit since the Dec. 11 closure of the westbound side of the bridge. In terms of foot traffic to both of his shops, on Hope Street and Westminster Street, “We have definitely been impacted by this,” Schofield said.

His East Bay and Eastern Massachusetts clientele hasn’t been coming in as often.

“In a lot of ways, the chatter about the bridge is enough of a deterrent for people to not want to deal with the hassle and the traffic,” Schofield said. “When you’re constantly hearing that it’s a nightmare, even if you haven’t experienced it firsthand, you’re gonna typically try to do your errands closer to home so that you’re not losing time in traffic, whether you actually would be or not.”

He added that it’s also been personally difficult for himself and his staff to get to and from work.

But in East Providence, Red Bridge Tavern owner Berta Cunha said business initially was “a bit slow” when the bridge first closed, but it’s been fine since.

“People from other places don’t come here, but people from East Providence don’t want to go out [of the city], so I think that makes up for it,” Cunha said.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. We can get hurt, because we never know,” Cunha said.But business is “exactly the same” as before — for now, Cunha said.

While she feels for other businesses who’s bottom lines have taken a hit, she is thankful that state officials are taking their time to fix the bridge.

“Do whatever you have to do,” Cunha said. “It’s better this than the bridge going down and everyone getting hurt. People being safe is the number one thing for me.”

One florist in Providence’s Fox Point neighborhood has had to adapt, after delivery drivers were sometimes spending an hour in traffic.

Four Buds Floral Studio owner L Villegas said they had to impose minimums for delivery orders. Customers, too, expect traffic and tell Villegas, “I’m not driving over there: You deliver it.”

Villegas did not have high hopes for Governor Dan McKee’s promises Thursday about fixing the bridge.

“It’s just going to keep being bad in new ways,” she said.

Other small business owners also doubted a solution would come without delays.

Joan Ritchie has been the owner of The Peaceable Kingdom, a collector’s gift shop in Fox Point, for 44 years.

“It just doesn’t seem that the long term idea is really going to be workable,” she said. “The national letting go of infrastructure has been awful.”

In Providence’s Wayland Square neighborhood, Bleu Marine Spa on Wayland Avenue has seen a big drop in business.

“Depending on where the customer is coming from, they cancel,” employee Sherry Jarvis said. “We have definitely seen a change because of the bridge.”

Wayland Square Diner owner Michele Brunelle, left, and waitress Maureen Medeiros, right, are distressed about a lack of customers since the Dec. 11 closure of the Washington Bridge westbound. Alexa Coultoff

Thursday was a particularly bad day at Wayland Square Diner for owner Michele Brunelle.

Brunelle, 58, has struggled to keep the establishment afloat during a time when customers have been scarce. She hasn’t taken a paycheck in two months in order to continue paying her two remaining employees, along with the rent and utility bills.

“It’s really bad,” she said, adding that the diner comes up $1,000 short every day. The diner is located right off the Henderson Expressway, often a busy alternative route across the Seekonk River. Brunelle said these days, people want to continue driving, not stop for breakfast or lunch.

Maureen Medeiros, 58, was hired as a waitress by Brunelle 15 years ago and has stuck by her side since.

“It’s me, her, and the dishwasher,” Medeiros said. “Because we can’t pay people to work.”

With the absence of hungry customers filling the booths, Brunelle has been closing early every day. The decision to revamp the bridge entirely may force Brunelle to relocate the diner.

“I worked too hard for this place to lose it over a bridge,” she said.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker. Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.