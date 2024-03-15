For McKee, Washington Bridge project poses potential political risks, rewards

Analysts gauged the potential political pitfalls and opportunities on Friday, one day after McKee announced that his administration plans to have a new bridge in place between March and September 2026 — just before the September 2026 gubernatorial primary.

PROVIDENCE — For Governor Daniel J. McKee, the plans to demolish and replace the westbound side of the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195 could be the road to a second full term or, if plans go awry, a bridge to nowhere.

“From the governor’s political standpoint, the timing here could potentially be quite good,” Providence College political science Professor Adam S. Myers said. “If the bridge is completed and in service by summer of 2026, then he can campaign on that and say he successfully oversaw the repair of a hazardous bridge.”

But on the other hand, McKee could pay a price at the polls if the bridge project remains uncompleted and voters question the competence of his administration, Myers said. He noted that it’s not unusual for major infrastructure projects to experience “hiccups and unanticipated delays.”

“The plan now is for everything to be repaired right before the Democratic primary, so any unanticipated delays would essentially extend the repair process beyond the date of the primary and potentially the general election” in November 2026, Myers said. “Hopefully, the public’s welfare and safety is the number one thing on everyone’s mind.”

During Thursday’s news conference, McKee briefly alluded to the political ramifications of the bridge crisis, saying he opted for a full replacement versus a “patchwork” approach to bridge repairs.

“We are going to replace the bridge, and we’re going to do it in a way to keep people safe, and we’re going to do it right,” McKee said. “We’re not going to put a patchwork situation here. And quite frankly, politically, it’s not easy doing it right. But we are going to do it right.”

Myers said the Washington Bridge is bound to be a major issue in the 2026 governor’s race. “It has become the biggest Rhode Island issue in the minds of many voters,” he said.

Political science research shows it’s hard for voters to hold state and local leaders accountable these days because so many people get their news from national media and are less attuned to local issues, he said. But in this case, motorists have been stuck in snarled traffic since the bridge’s westbound side was closed on Dec. 11, and the governor is bound to get a bulk of the blame if problems persist, he said.

“This is the quintessential local issue that voters can see exactly the way state and local leaders affect their lives, which is harder to do in terms of issues like Medicaid or hot-button social and cultural issues,” Myers said.

Plus, political opponents are bound to pounce. Former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha are among those considering a run for governor in 2026.

“For sure, everyone will be watching the way McKee handles this and the way it unfolds,” Myers said. “It speaks very specifically to the issue of competence. Particularly at the state level and local level, people want elected officials who are competent and can get the job done.”

During Thursday’s news conference, McKee talked about holding people accountable for the bridge crisis, saying “the day of reckoning” is coming soon “for those who are responsible for the position that we’re in.” But he declined to say who he plans to hold accountable, and he said he remains confident in state Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr.

Brown University political science Professor Wendy J. Schiller said it was premature of McKee to announce a “day of reckoning” because he either knows who’s at fault and isn’t telling voters — or he doesn’t know and could learn that his own administration bears responsibility.

“I think it’s a bad political move to start throwing around words like ‘day of reckoning,’ ” Schiller said. “The day of reckoning could very well be his.”

The Washington Bridge traffic jams are undoubtedly a major political issue in Rhode Island. “For Rhode Islanders, we are not especially used to sitting in traffic for half an hour, unlike Boston folks going to and from work every day,” Schiller said.

Many people stuck in traffic or running late because of the bridge are likely to blame McKee, she said. The governor can rebuild trust if he’s “apolitical about it” and if motorists see progress, but the bridge crisis only makes it more likely that McKee, a Cumberland Democrat, will face a primary in 2026, she said.

Schiller said she is concerned the new bridge is scheduled to open right before the 2026 primary. While the the timing might be coincidental, she said, “Clearly he wants the bridge fixed by then, and I hope there’s not political pressure unduly applied to contractors or the team at DOT.”

Rhode Island and Massachusetts motorists want to make sure the bridge is as safe as possible. “And they’d never want to think political pressure would compromise safety,” she said.

McKee rankled some motorists by claiming the bridge closure was adding only 10 to 15 minutes to people’s commutes, and Schiller said the governor needs to do more to convey that he understands the predicament people are facing. She suggested he spend some time crossing the bridge during the morning commute, to show people that understands the conditions firsthand.

