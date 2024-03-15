fb-pixelWashington Bridge Rhode Island: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Skip to main content
INFRASTRUCTURE

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit R.I., after decision to rebuild Washington Bridge

By Brian Amaral Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2024, 22 minutes ago
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks with members of the media in February near Vancouver, Washington's century-old Interstate 5 bridge behind. Buttigieg toured the bridge that connects Portland, Ore., with southwest Washington state, a vital but earthquake-vulnerable structure that's set to be replaced as part of a multibillion-dollar project supported by federal funding.Jenny Kane/Associated Press

EAST PROVIDENCE — US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Rhode Island Tuesday to tout the Biden administration’s work on roads and bridges, a sort of local “infrastructure week” event just as the state faces questions about its weak infrastructure.

The visit will come just days after Rhode Island state officials acknowledged they’d have to replace the Washington Bridge westbound on Interstate 195. The project is expected to take two years or more, and cost $250 million to $300 million.

Transportation projects generally get a federal-state split, with the feds picking up 80 percent and the state picking up 20 percent, although state officials say they’ll try to do better than that here. Buttigieg will likely face questions about the project while he’s here.

No further details about the trip were announced. The US Department of Transportation said he’d visit transportation projects and “hear about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is increasing job opportunities for workers and apprentices across the state.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.

