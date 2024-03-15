Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit R.I., after decision to rebuild Washington Bridge

The visit will come just days after Rhode Island state officials acknowledged they’d have to replace the Washington Bridge westbound on Interstate 195. The project is expected to take two years or more, and cost $250 million to $300 million .

EAST PROVIDENCE — US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Rhode Island Tuesday to tout the Biden administration’s work on roads and bridges, a sort of local “ infrastructure week ” event just as the state faces questions about its weak infrastructure .

Transportation projects generally get a federal-state split, with the feds picking up 80 percent and the state picking up 20 percent, although state officials say they’ll try to do better than that here. Buttigieg will likely face questions about the project while he’s here.

No further details about the trip were announced. The US Department of Transportation said he’d visit transportation projects and “hear about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is increasing job opportunities for workers and apprentices across the state.”

