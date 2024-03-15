Wild turkey that became a local celebrity meets a tragic end

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

IT COULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTED

Why don’t people listen? Despite multiple warnings from Andover authorities, someone kept on feeding a wild turkey named Henrietta and it ultimately led to her demise. Henrietta became something of a local celebrity when she started loitering at a certain street corner in town and causing problems for drivers at the busy intersection. Authorities had been trying to tell motorists to stay in their cars and resist the urge to chase the turkey away, and just as important, not to feed her. “Lots of you have already seen Henrietta as she has apparently proclaimed herself the mascot of the intersection at Haverhill and Lowell [streets] here in town,” the Animal Control Department wrote on Facebook on Jan. 18. “What Henrietta doesn’t realize is how much people care about her. We’ve gotten dozens of calls concerned about Henrietta’s well-being and the fact that she is in a very odd, and potentially dangerous, location.” Witnesses also reported seeing Henrietta eating birdseed on the sidewalk, which explained why she was sticking around the intersection. “Feeding her is doing her more of a disservice than leaving her be,” the same agency wrote on Facebook on Jan. 23. “She absolutely will not leave if she has a food source. Please help spread this word so she leaves the intersection and goes off to a neighborhood where she can continue to live her turkey life and hopefully find another flock to join.” But a full month later, Henrietta was still snacking on seed. “Henrietta is attracted to this seed and it is exactly what is causing her to stay in this intersection causing her to block traffic and is putting people in danger while driving,” the department wrote on Feb. 23. “If you see anyone leaving food down in this area, please contact Animal Control immediately so we can put a stop to it.” Unfortunately, people continued to feed her birdseed and nuts, and it appeared some people driving by were throwing bagels, doughnuts, and even cans of tuna out of their cars. Sadly, Henrietta died when she was hit by a car on March 11. “Feeding Henrietta is ultimately the reason she had lost her life. Wild animals have their own freedom to move where they please and had she not been fed, she would have moved on to another location (likely someone’s yard with a bird feeder) and have been safe,” the department wrote the day after she died. “Hopefully Henrietta’s legacy will live on in people’s memories, but also serve as a reminder that feeding wildlife can do more harm than good.”