Worcester man charged with killing woman and her 11-year-old daughter waives extradition

On March 5, Chasity M. Nunez, 27, and Zella A. Nunez, 11, were shot multiple times while sitting in an SUV parked near their home on a residential street. A witness told police they heard between 12 and 20 shots.

Dejan D. Belnavis, 27, waived his right to an extradition hearing in San Diego Superior Court and agreed to be returned to Massachusetts, where he will face two counts of first-degree murder, according to court records and a spokesperson for the San Diego County district attorney’s office.

A Worcester man accused of killing of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter has agreed to return to Massachusetts from California, where he was captured after several days on the run, officials said Friday.

Chasity Nunez was a member of the Connecticut National Guard and a patient advocate for an MIT health program. Zella Nunez was a sixth grader at the Columbus Park School, where teachers recalled her as a “shining light.”

Chasity Nunez was also the mother of a 2-year-old girl. A GoFundMe account to support the toddler and to pay for funeral expenses had raised $55,000 by Friday. On Thursday, hundreds of people attended a wake for Nunez and her daughter, including top city officials, the Telegram and Gazette reported.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack.

Prosecutors allege that Belnavis and Karel S. Mangual, 28, parked around the corner from where the SUV was parked and opened fire on the vehicle before returning to their car and driving away.

Mangual was captured by police on March 6 and has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Worcester District Court. He is being held without bail.

Citing concerns about security, the timetable for Belnavis’s arrival in Massachusetts was not disclosed.

